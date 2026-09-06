Baltimore Orioles’ Kyle Bradish, Gunnar Henderson Address Team’s Troubling Stretch

The Baltimore Orioles sat above the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East for quite some time, but their latest losing skid dropped them to last place once again.

The Boston Red Sox just swept the Orioles 4-0, with two of the games ending in shutouts.

Baltimore is buried deep, and Kyle Bradish and Gunnar Henderson are now speaking out on the team’s lackluster performances.

Baltimore Orioles’ Kyle Bradish, Gunnar Henderson Share Unfiltered Thoughts

Following Baltimore’s 3-1 loss on Sept. 6, 29-year-old Bradish spoke with the media regarding the ballclub’s persistent woes.

“We’ve got to win tomorrow, win the day after that and win the day after that,” he said, per Jake Rill of MLB.com (via X). “We’ve got Cleveland and Toronto coming up, those are kind of the two teams ahead of us. So if we take care of business, we should be back to where we want to be.”

He added, “But yeah, this was definitely a big letdown this weekend.”

According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun (via X), Henderson also took a moment to weigh in.

“I feel like we just need to take a breath right now,” he said. “I mean, there’s still 20 games, we can still make up some ground. It’s just, yeah, can’t try to force it all at once. It’s pretty much now or never, and we got to get it going. Just need to take a breath.”

This could end up being the greatest example of “trust the process,” but Baltimore has struggled quite a bit throughout the season.

Henderson owns the second-most homers (22) in the franchise right now, just behind Pete Alonso (33).

His .703 OPS places him third in that metric, and second in slugging percentage (.399).

As for Bradish, the right-hander’s 140 strikeouts land him in second behind Shane Baz (145).

He owns a 3.91 ERA, tying him with Baz, the highest in the franchise this year.

Where the Orioles Stand As the Postseason Nears

With Baltimore’s grim stretch now in the past, the Orioles are gearing up for a three-game series against the Guardians.

The first clash is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 1:35 p.m. ET. The set is being held at Camden Yards.

Soon after, the Orioles will hit the road and head toward Rogers Centre to face the Blue Jays for three games.

Looking at FanGraphs’ MLB Playoff Odds, as of Sept. 6, Baltimore has only a 3.4% chance of making the playoffs this year and a 0.1% chance of winning the World Series.

This has been anything but a flawless campaign for the Orioles, but snapping their losing skid should be the primary focus at this point in the year.