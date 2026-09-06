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Baltimore Orioles’ Kyle Bradish, Gunnar Henderson Address Team’s Troubling Stretch

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Baltimore Orioles Gunnar Henderson with his teammates in the dugout
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates a run off the RBI from Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the top of the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 16, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Parker Freedman/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles sat above the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East for quite some time, but their latest losing skid dropped them to last place once again.

The Boston Red Sox just swept the Orioles 4-0, with two of the games ending in shutouts.

Baltimore is buried deep, and Kyle Bradish and Gunnar Henderson are now speaking out on the team’s lackluster performances.

Baltimore Orioles’ Kyle Bradish, Gunnar Henderson Share Unfiltered Thoughts

Baltimore Orioles Kyle Bradish pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – MAY 31: Kyle Bradish #38 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 31, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Following Baltimore’s 3-1 loss on Sept. 6, 29-year-old Bradish spoke with the media regarding the ballclub’s persistent woes.

“We’ve got to win tomorrow, win the day after that and win the day after that,” he said, per Jake Rill of MLB.com (via X). “We’ve got Cleveland and Toronto coming up, those are kind of the two teams ahead of us. So if we take care of business, we should be back to where we want to be.”

He added, “But yeah, this was definitely a big letdown this weekend.”

According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun (via X), Henderson also took a moment to weigh in.

“I feel like we just need to take a breath right now,” he said. “I mean, there’s still 20 games, we can still make up some ground. It’s just, yeah, can’t try to force it all at once. It’s pretty much now or never, and we got to get it going. Just need to take a breath.”

This could end up being the greatest example of “trust the process,” but Baltimore has struggled quite a bit throughout the season.

Henderson owns the second-most homers (22) in the franchise right now, just behind Pete Alonso (33).

His .703 OPS places him third in that metric, and second in slugging percentage (.399).

As for Bradish, the right-hander’s 140 strikeouts land him in second behind Shane Baz (145).

He owns a 3.91 ERA, tying him with Baz, the highest in the franchise this year.

Where the Orioles Stand As the Postseason Nears

Baltimore Orioles Gunnar Henderson hitting against the Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 09: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles at bat during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 09, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With Baltimore’s grim stretch now in the past, the Orioles are gearing up for a three-game series against the Guardians.

The first clash is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 1:35 p.m. ET. The set is being held at Camden Yards.

Soon after, the Orioles will hit the road and head toward Rogers Centre to face the Blue Jays for three games.

Looking at FanGraphs’ MLB Playoff Odds, as of Sept. 6, Baltimore has only a 3.4% chance of making the playoffs this year and a 0.1% chance of winning the World Series.

This has been anything but a flawless campaign for the Orioles, but snapping their losing skid should be the primary focus at this point in the year.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Baltimore Orioles’ Kyle Bradish, Gunnar Henderson Address Team’s Troubling Stretch

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