BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on before playing against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The right-hander posted a 4.51 ERA with 88 strikeouts over 115 2/3 innings with the Giants from 2016-17.
Suárez pitched in Japan from 2019-21. He pitched in Korea from 2022-23.
After his time overseas, Suárez joined the Baltimore Orioles. He posted a 3.70 ERA over 133 2/3 innings with Baltimore in 2024.
Last season, Suárez recorded a 2.31 ERA in just 11 2/3 innings with the Orioles. He missed most of the season due to a right subscapularis strain.
Baltimore Orioles Right Now
The Orioles have lost five games in a row. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games.
Currently, the Orioles are just three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.
Baltimore is in last place in the American League East with a 69-74 record.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Baltimore Orioles announced they cut a five-year MLB player before Sunday afternoon's game against the Boston Red Sox.
Baltimore Orioles Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Series Finale