Baltimore Orioles Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Series Finale

The Baltimore Orioles are in the middle of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox won the first three games of the series. The finale is slated to begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Orioles announced they cut a five-year MLB player.

Baltimore Orioles Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Game

The Orioles designated right-handed reliever Albert Suárez for assignment.

Via MLB.com: Baltimore Orioles designated RHP Albert Suárez for assignment.

The Orioles designated Suárez for assignment to make room for right fielder Rece Hinds, whom the Orioles just recalled from the Norfolk Tides.

Via MLB.com: Baltimore Orioles recalled RF Rece Hinds from Norfolk Tides.

Suárez has now been designated for assignment five times by the Orioles this season.

The 36-year-old right-hander has a 4.12 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 41 strikeouts over 59 innings out of the Orioles’ bullpen this season.

Looking at Albert Suárez’s Career

Suárez made his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants in 2016.

The right-hander posted a 4.51 ERA with 88 strikeouts over 115 2/3 innings with the Giants from 2016-17.

Suárez pitched in Japan from 2019-21. He pitched in Korea from 2022-23.

After his time overseas, Suárez joined the Baltimore Orioles. He posted a 3.70 ERA over 133 2/3 innings with Baltimore in 2024.

Last season, Suárez recorded a 2.31 ERA in just 11 2/3 innings with the Orioles. He missed most of the season due to a right subscapularis strain.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

The Orioles have lost five games in a row. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Currently, the Orioles are just three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Baltimore is in last place in the American League East with a 69-74 record.