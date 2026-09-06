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Baltimore Orioles Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Series Finale

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Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on before playing against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles are in the middle of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox won the first three games of the series. The finale is slated to begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Orioles announced they cut a five-year MLB player.

Baltimore Orioles Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Game

Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 16: Albert Suárez #49 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 16, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Parker Freedman/Getty Images)

The Orioles designated right-handed reliever Albert Suárez for assignment.

Via MLB.com: Baltimore Orioles designated RHP Albert Suárez for assignment.

Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 24: Albert Suárez #49 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game two of a double header at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 24, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Orioles designated Suárez for assignment to make room for right fielder Rece Hinds, whom the Orioles just recalled from the Norfolk Tides.

Via MLB.com: Baltimore Orioles recalled RF Rece Hinds from Norfolk Tides.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Albert Suárez #49 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 06, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Suárez has now been designated for assignment five times by the Orioles this season.

The 36-year-old right-hander has a 4.12 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 41 strikeouts over 59 innings out of the Orioles’ bullpen this season.

Looking at Albert Suárez’s Career

Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 04: Albert Suárez #49 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 4, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Suárez made his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants in 2016.

The right-hander posted a 4.51 ERA with 88 strikeouts over 115 2/3 innings with the Giants from 2016-17.

Suárez pitched in Japan from 2019-21. He pitched in Korea from 2022-23.

Baltimore Orioles v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 23: Albert Suárez #49 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on July 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

After his time overseas, Suárez joined the Baltimore Orioles. He posted a 3.70 ERA over 133 2/3 innings with Baltimore in 2024.

Last season, Suárez recorded a 2.31 ERA in just 11 2/3 innings with the Orioles. He missed most of the season due to a right subscapularis strain.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

Baltimore Orioles v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 2: Jackson Holliday #7 of the Baltimore Orioles is congratulated after scoring in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 2, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Orioles have lost five games in a row. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Currently, the Orioles are just three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Baltimore is in last place in the American League East with a 69-74 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Baltimore Orioles Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Series Finale

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