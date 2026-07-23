Orioles’ Kyle Bradish Responds to Record-Breaking Deal With Team

The Baltimore Orioles decided to lock down their ace for the future. Over the weekend, Baltimore and starting pitcher Kyle Bradish agreed to a new five-year, $90 million contract extension.

Bradish, 29, has become the highest-paid pitcher in Baltimore Orioles history, MLB.com’s Jake Rill wrote. He passed the mark that his teammate, Shane Baz, previously set.

Baz inked a five-year, $68 million deal in March.

Kyle Bradish was finally able to speak publicly on the new deal on Wednesday.

“I’m really happy,” Bradish said. “From the top down, everybody’s committed to the same goal, and that’s winning and getting back to the playoffs and eventually winning the World Series, and I definitely feel that from the coaching staff and all the players here.

Kyle Bradish Impresses in First Start Since Signing New Extension

Kyle Bradish made his first start since signing the new deal against the hottest team in baseball. Baltimore went into the second half of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston carried a franchise-record 15-game win streak heading into the contest.

Bradish was exactly what the Orioles needed to put an end to the streak. The newly extended pitcher came up with the win.

Through 6.0 innings, Bradish allowed four hits, one earned run, and struck out four en route to the Orioles’ 5-1 win.

Play

Baltimore is looking to get into the competitive mix of the AL East division. The Orioles have won seven of eight while being 10 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles are very much in the Wild Card mix as well. They are now three games back from a spot.

Orioles Lose Samuel Basallo to the IL

The Orioles depth at catcher was already depleted with Adley Rutschman heading to the injured list over the weekend. Now, they are down another.

Catcher Samuel Basallo was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation, Jake Rill announced. It’s the first time he heads to the IL in his career.

Basallo, 21, was optimistic he would avoid the injured list. He even said his shoulder was beginning to feel better. This update seemed to not age well, and he will now join Adley Rutschman as catchers on the Orioles’ injured list.

It looks like manager Craig Albernaz will use two players to fill in the catching role moving forward.

Sam Huff started in Baltimore’s first game of a double-header on Wednesday. Chadwick Tromp took the catching duties in the second half in the Orioles win later in the day.

Huff is batting .129/.156/.194 through 12 games this season. Tromp’s hitting stats are at .212/.206/.242 in stints with both the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles in 2026.