Orioles Get Positive Samuel Basallo Injury News Following Absence

The Baltimore Orioles can’t shake the injuries that have been sustained to catchers this season. Adley Rutschman has been placed on the injured list, retroactive to July 19, due to left wrist inflammation. On top of this, Samuel Basallo is dealing with a setback of his own.

Basallo, 21, exited the Orioles’ July 19 win over the Houston Astros while dealing with right shoulder discomfort. Baltimore is down to their third option at catcher, Sam Huff.

However, Baltimore was given positive news on Samuel Basallo’s shoulder ahead of Tuesday’s contest against the Boston Red Sox.

Basallo said that his right shoulder is feeling better. He’s confident he will avoid an injured list stint and will play again soon, Jake Rill of MLB.com reported.