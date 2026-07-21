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Orioles Get Positive Samuel Basallo Injury News Following Absence

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Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo says that he's confident that he can avoid the injured list after suffering a shoulder injury, according to MLB.com's Jake Rill.

The Baltimore Orioles can’t shake the injuries that have been sustained to catchers this season. Adley Rutschman has been placed on the injured list, retroactive to July 19, due to left wrist inflammation. On top of this, Samuel Basallo is dealing with a setback of his own.

Basallo, 21, exited the Orioles’ July 19 win over the Houston Astros while dealing with right shoulder discomfort. Baltimore is down to their third option at catcher, Sam Huff.

However, Baltimore was given positive news on Samuel Basallo’s shoulder ahead of Tuesday’s contest against the Boston Red Sox.

Basallo said that his right shoulder is feeling better. He’s confident he will avoid an injured list stint and will play again soon, Jake Rill of MLB.com reported.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Orioles Get Positive Samuel Basallo Injury News Following Absence

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