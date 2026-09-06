Orioles Announce Luis Robert Jr. News During Red Sox Series

With the Baltimore Orioles needing every game they can get, it was odd that Luis Robert Jr. was out of the lineup. The club later announced that the 29-year-old outfielder has been placed on the injured list with left hamstring discomfort.

That’s unfortunate news for both the Orioles and Robert. With every game toward the end of the season mattering, each game the 29-year-old misses hurts the club’s chances.

Baltimore took a $5 million gamble on the former Mets outfielder, claiming him off outright waivers to bolster their lineup against left-handed pitching. A strong run at the end of August changed their position to make this bold move.

Robert is 2-for-11 with a home run in three games with the Orioles.

What the Luis Robert Jr. Injury News Means

With Luis Robert Jr. headed for the 10-day injured list, that means he’ll be out of action until September 15 at the earliest. Robert will likely have his left hamstring imaged to see the extent of the injury and determine the next steps.

The Orioles play a critical stretch of games over the next 10 days. They have a home series against the Cleveland Guardians and a road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Additionally, it also sidelines Robert for a potential return to Citi Field.

Any sort of hamstring strain puts the rest of his season in jeopardy, as the MLB season ends in 21 days. A Grade 1 diagnosis suggests that Robert will return before the season is over. Anything more severe could spell the end of his Orioles tenure.

The club made a series of roster moves before their finale against the Red Sox. Among them was recalling outfielder Rece Hinds. Hinds takes Robert’s spot in the lineup in left field against Boston lefty Payton Tolle.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz should provide an update on Robert’s prognosis for the remainder of the 2026 season. But they’ll need the 26-year-old Hinds to step up in the meantime.

Orioles Right Now

Baltimore enters the series finale against the Red Sox at 69-74 after dropping the first three games. They are also three games back of the Blue Jays and Guardians for the American League’s final Wild Card spot.

FanGraphs’ Playoff Odds currently give the Orioles a 4.9% chance of qualifying for the postseason. If they miss out on the postseason for the second year in a row, general manager Mike Elias’ seat will be getting very warm in the offseason.