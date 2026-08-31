Orioles Claim Mets $20 Million Outfielder Amid Playoff Push

The Baltimore Orioles will add to their MLB roster ahead of the season’s final month. The team has claimed Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr., reports Chelsea Janes of SNY.

https://x.com/chelsea_janes/status/2094478514145620127

The Orioles are currently 68-69 following a three-game sweep of the Athletics. Despite their losing record, they are just a game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the American League’s third Wild Card.

Robert missed a huge chunk of the season due to a back injury. The former All-Star is slashing .223/.309/.399 with 10 home runs on the season. His 96 wRC+ puts him at slightly below the league-average hitter when adjusting for park factors.

Because Robert was claimed before the end of the day, he is eligible to participate in the postseason for Baltimore. The club will have to make a 40-man roster move.

What Claiming Luis Robert Jr. Means for the Orioles

By claiming Luis Robert Jr., the Orioles are assuming the remainder of his 2026 salary. The 29-year-old outfielder is being paid $20 million this year. With four weeks left in the season, that’s a $3 million payroll bump.

The Orioles can do this for one of two reasons. The first is to improve their roster for the stretch run. The other is to prevent a rival club ahead of them in the standings, like the Guardians, from doing so.

Claiming Robert shows that the Orioles are at least willing to entertain a stretch run. The team mostly sold at the deadline, saying goodbye to Adley Rutschman, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, and Taylor Ward.

In August, the Orioles have operated with an outfield of Dylan Beavers, Colton Cowser, Leody Taveras, and Christian Franklin. Robert, at a minimum, would be their right-handed option in center field.

Robert has crushed left-handed pitching to the tune of a .285/.359/.497 slash in 607 plate appearances, good for a 136 wRC+. He’s been less effective when holding the platoon advantage this season, but the Orioles will count on the larger sample size.

However, it’s more likely they’ll try to find him a spot in their regular lineup. That might be difficult, as Cowser, Beavers, and Taveras all have a wRC+ better than 100 against right-handed pitching this season.

One other possibility is that Robert becomes the de facto DH vs. right-handed pitching. The Orioles are currently playing youngster Coby Mayo, who has a 38 wRC+ against same-handed pitchers.

Luis Robert Jr.’s Future with the Orioles

This is, without a doubt, a pure rental situation for the Orioles. Luis Robert Jr. has a $20 million option for the 2027 season, which is sure to be declined. Instead, he’ll receive a $2 million buyout and hit the open market.

So the total expenditure to upgrade their center field spot will cost the Orioles a total of $5 million. The upside will be reaching the postseason after a 2025 miss. FanGraphs gives Baltimore a 21.3% chance of qualifying entering play on August 31.

The final four weeks could determine if he’ll get another MLB opportunity. His underlying metrics aren’t horrible, as Robert sports a .236 xBA, .411 xSLG, and a .318 xwOBA. Add in solid center field defense and decent speed, and he could be a buy-low reclamation project for a team.