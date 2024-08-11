Orioles’ All-Star’s Next Contract Could Exceed $162 Million: Analyst

The Baltimore Orioles will face a number of key free agent decisions this winter. That includes first-time All-Star and team home run leader, Anthony Santander.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted that the 29-year-old has boosted the value of his next deal to potentially $162 million.

“He might finish with 45 home runs and a long-term deal even more lucrative than the eight-year, $162M contract Brandon Nimmo inked two winters ago,” Miller wrote on August 11.

Santander is amid a career season. He’s hit 35 home runs, which is tied for second in MLB and leads the Orioles. Only division rival and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has more this year, with 42.

Baltimore’s starting outfielder is slashing .243/.308/.534 with 79 total RBIs in 114 games played. His 35 home runs are a career-high, and as of August 11, there are still 48 games to go.

Santander, who signed with (then) the Cleveland Indians in 2011 as an international free agent, was drafted by the Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft of 2016. He’s played all eight of his MLB seasons in Baltimore.

Ryan Fuller on Anthony Santander: ‘His Preparation is Elite’

Prior to an August 11 game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Orioles co-hitting coach Ryan Fuller spoke with reporters. Among the topics discussed was Santander’s stellar season.

He told reporters that a mid-season hot streak is atypical.

“Tony has been kind of notorious for a slower start and then ramping up as he goes, but the work is always outstanding,” Fuller said on August 11. “And the work that goes on outside of the field is what propels him to have that success on the field.”

Santander’s batting average went from .213 in April and March, to .207 in May, to .264 in June, and .303 in July. Fuller credited his overall preparation.

“There’s not anything distinctly different, no major changes,” Fuller continued. “His preparation is elite and when he does that, he gives himself a really good chance to be successful like he has been.”

Fuller offered specifics on Santander’s game prep, which includes canvassing the most recent film on the opposing starter.

“He watches the pitchers’ last three starts before every single game,” Fuller said. “He is looking for the one or two pitches that he will only get. So instead of looking at, ‘Man, he throws fastball 50 percent,’ he’s looking at the changeup in a 2-1 count that he throws five percent and he’ll be sitting on that pitch. Just a really, really smart hitter.”

Whatever he’s doing, it’s working. Santander is having a career year in Baltimore. He’ll be appropriately compensated for it, by the Orioles or another team, come the winter.

Anthony Santander on Free Agency: ‘I Want to Stay Here’

Baltimore’s outfielder spoke with reporters about his upcoming free agency prior to an August 8 game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I want to stay here,” Santander said, according to Steve Melewski of MASN Sports. “This is the team that gave me the opportunity to play in the big leagues. I like where we are right now. We are a really good team. This team is about to get in a World Series soon – hopefully this year. Of course I would like to stay here for the rest of my career. But it’s out of my hands.”

He’s one of the most successful Rule 5 draftees ever, and was ranked in the top-10 ever by MLB.com in 2023. To lose Santander in free agency would be a devastating loss in an Orioles’ clubhouse that’s developed a special camaraderie and team chemistry through the rebuilding years.