Orioles’ Slugger Predicted to Leave for $100 Million Deal

The Baltimore Orioles‘ home run leader this season is headed for free agency this winter. Will they be able to keep Anthony Santander after a career year?

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer doesn’t think so. He predicted Santander will leave his only ever MLB home for a lucrative payday with the Seattle Mariners.

“Santander is yet another outfielder whose bat is a lot more appealing than his defense, but he could nonetheless have a shot at the Nick Castellanos route to a nine-figure deal,” Rymer wrote on August 1. “He was also coming off his age-29 season when he got one, so why not?”

Rymer forecasted a five-year, $100 million deal for Santander and Seattle.

“Only so many teams could get in on a market like that, but the Nats could be one of them alongside offense-needy contenders such as the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and the Yankees if they don’t retain Juan Soto,” Rymer continued. “The Mariners would make a lot of sense, as an outfield of Santander, Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena would have legitimate powerhouse potential.”

Santander is slashing .246/.311/.534 with 32 home runs and 75 RBIs this season. As of August 2, only Aaron Judge has more home runs.

Santander On A Hot Streak

Since the start of July, there are few hitters getting more contact than Santander. He’s batting .301/.357/.641 with 10 home runs and 19 RBIs in 26 games. But the Orioles are 12-15 in that span.

Santander’s hot streak hasn’t rubbed off on any of the other bats in Baltimore. The AL East contenders are in a slump, and it starts with their top bats, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson.

Rutschman is batting a lowly .125 in that span with 2 home runs and 7 RBIs. Henderson is batting an improved .284, but 21 of his 29 hits in that span are singles and he’s struck out 24 times in 25 games.

Colton Cowser has been moved into the leadoff spot. Coby Mayo and Jackson Holliday were called up. But the Orioles are still searching for a spark to motivate them for the final third of the season.

Following an August 2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore is 65-46, and 0.5 games back of the Yankees for the AL East lead.

Orioles Face Contract Decisions With Corbin Burnes

Santander isn’t the Orioles only pending free agent. Number one pitcher Corbin Burnes is headed for a lucrative payday too.

Baltimore could face free agency decisions on their best arm and their best bat following the season. Rymer predicted Burnes will sign a $288 million deal with the Boston Red Sox in the same column.

“If neither the Yankees nor the Dodgers go all-out for Burnes, there will be that much more of a window for other big spenders like the Mets, Rangers and the pick here to actually sign him: the Red Sox,” Rymer wrote.

He projected an eight-year, $288 million deal for Burnes and the Orioles’ AL East rival.

“There was a time when they [Red Sox] were spending about $60 million more than they’re spending this year,” Rymer wrote. “This winter should be their excuse to get back to those days, as the team they have now looks like an up-and-coming contender worth investing big bucks in.”

Burnes is 11-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 2024. He’s pitched 138.2 innings, throwing 128 strikeouts against only 33 walks.

What the Orioles do in the postseason could determine whether or not they keep or lose the two starters. After losing three of four games to the Texas Rangers in 2023, Baltimore needs to show up in a big way come October.