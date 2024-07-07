Orioles’ Rookie Responds After Being Pulled in 2nd Inning

Pitching has been a roller coaster for the 2024 Baltimore Orioles. Look no further than Cade Povich‘s start against the Oakland Athletics for evidence.

The rookie lefty gave up 8 earned runs before being pulled after facing two batters in the second inning. Baltimore lost in a blowout fashion, 19-8 to a 34-57 Oakland team.

Povich spoke with reporters postgame about the worst outing of his young MLB career.

“Just not on attack early,” he told reporters on July 6. “There’s always stuff to learn from. Obviously not on attack early enough. It doesn’t matter what team it is at this level. If you’re not on attack and coming out with your best stuff, it’s going to happen to you.”

Povich’s ERA skyrocketed from 4.05 to 6.51 following his latest performance. It’s his shortest outing since an August 2023 start for the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides.

When asked how he moves forward, Povich said he’ll focus on the next opportunity.

“I mean, I’m still alive, still breathing,” Povich continued. “Just kind of stay the same course, look over stuff, see what was good and what was bad and prepare for the next one.”

The loss tied the series at 1-1. Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound in the finale, and try and earn the Orioles a series win.

Brandon Hyde on Povich: ‘Just Didn’t Look Sharp’

Baltimore’s skipper Brandon Hyde met with reporters postgame, talked about Povich’s start. On the rookie lefty, Hyde simply said he didn’t look the part against the Athletics.

“Just looked like he didn’t have his command from the beginning,” Hyde told reporters on July 6. “The four-pitch walk to start the game, and walked the first two guys, and then kinda had to come in there to Rooker, three-run homer. He just didn’t look sharp today, command wise. He gave up a three-run homer there, no outs in the second.”

Povich gave up two home runs against Oakland. The first, courtesy of Brent Rooker, who sent an 87.9 mph cutter 414-feet out to left-centerfield.

But it was the second one that sealed his fate. Max Schuemann sent Povich’s first pitch to him, a 91.8 mph fastball, 390 feet to left field to score three more.

Povich allowed two more runners on base before being pulled from his sixth-career MLB start.

Pitching Remains a Need for Baltimore Ahead of Trade Deadline

Povich’s start further highlights the Orioles’ need for more starting pitching.

After losing three starters to injury earlier this season–John Means, Kyle Bradish, and Tyler Wells–Baltimore will have an opportunity to replenish the rotation at the July 30 trade deadline.

Among the many names to watch for the Orioles, is Chris Bassitt of the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The Yankees killer could interest the Orioles, but like Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, he probably stays in Toronto,” Heyman wrote on July 4.

Bassit is infamous for his performances against the New York Yankees. He holds a career .82 ERA against Baltiomre’s rival club.

This season, he’s pitched 102.1 innings in 18 appearances for Toronto. Bassitt’s thrown 94 strikeouts and holds a 3.43 ERA.

Heyman also noted the Orioles’ interest in Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet.

“White Sox reliever-turned-starter Garrett Crochet, the ace of baseball’s worst team, is coveted by the Yankees, Dodgers, Orioles, Padres and most other contenders, too,” Heyman wrote.

Crochet’s appeared in 19 games for the White Sox, and leads MLB with 146 strikeouts in 2024. He holds a 3.08 ERA.

It’s gearing up to be a pitcher-heavy trade deadline, which is good and bad news for Baltimore. In order to acquire top talent, it will require the top offer. Whether they’re willing to put any of their top prospects in the middle is unclear.

But it bears noting that the Orioles gave up the club’s sixth overall prospectJoey Ortiz for 2024 ace Corbin Burnes. They’re likely to do it again, if the right name is available.