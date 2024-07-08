Orioles’ Ace Reacts to Being Named 2024 All-Star

Three players will represent the Baltimore Orioles in the 2024 All-Star Game. Number one pitcher Corbin Burnes will join Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson in Arlington, Texas.

American and National League pitcher representatives were announced on July 7.

Burnes talked with reporters about the acknowledgement, saying he hopes to go and represent Baltimore. But that there’s a conversation to be had with his wife, who just gave birth to twins on July 2.

“Honored to be apart of the All-Star game, honored to represent the Orioles and the American League,” Burnes told reporters. “Still gotta have that conversation with my wife. She’s already told me to go. I’ll see what the final decision is in the next day or so. It’s a fun week. Kind of, one of those you never know when it’s gonna be your last.”

It’s a fourth-straight All-Star selection for Burnes. When asked about that specifically, the Orioles’ ace said he never dreamed his career would go this route.

“It’s pretty cool,” Burnes said. “You know, growing up, you just want to try and play professional baseball. Then when you get to the pros you want to play in the big leagues. For me, it was never really dreamt of being an All-Star, winning a Cy Young. All those were kind of just afterthoughts…Obviously ’19 was a really tough year for me, so to bounce back and now have my fourth consecutive All-Star appearance is pretty special.”

Burnes is the franchise’s first starting pitcher to be named an All-Star since John Means in 2019.

Burnes Has Been Worth Every Penny for Orioles

Baltimore has an ace at the top of their rotation.

General manager Mike Elias and the Orioles’ front office pulled off the blockbuster for Burnes in February, setting out last offseason to establish just that.

It cost them their (then) sixth overall prospect in Joey Ortiz, who’s been a major player for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

But to have stability at the top of the pitching order after being eliminated in three games by the Texas Rangers last season was paramount to the team taking the next step.

Baltimore gave up 21 runs in the three-game series to the eventual World Series champs.

And stability is exactly what Burnes has provided. As of July 7, Baltimore’s ace is in a tie for second-most quality starts with 14, and ranked seventh with a 2.32 ERA.

Whether or not he’ll start the All-Star game can only be determined by nominated skipper Bruce Bochy of the Rangers.

Henderson, Rutschman Talk All-Star Honors

Burnes, Henderson, and Rutschman make up three of the top talents in Baltimore. They’ll look to show that much in Arlington.

Henderson is the first Orioles’ shortstop to receive the honors since Manny Machado in 2018. He talked about the honors and what it means to him with reporters on July 3.

“I’m very humbled and blessed to be the starter,” Henderson told reporters on July 3. “It’s awesome being able to be do this my second full year.”

On going to the All-Star game with Rutschman, Henderson says it’s “special.”

“It’s really special to me because he was my first roommate when I got into pro ball,” Henderson continued. “We’ve had our relationship become best friends throughout our time together from the minors to the big leagues.”

Rutschman was drafted first overall in the same draft Henderson was drafted 42nd. It’s the first time Baltimore has multiple starters in the All-Star game since 2014.

Henderson is slashing .293/.384/.604 with 27 home runs and 61 RBIs in 2024.

Rutschman is the first Orioles catcher to be named an All-Star starter since Matt Wieters in 2014.

He told reporters on July 3 that to be going with Henderson is “awesome.”

“It’s awesome,” Rutschman said. “Saw him in the weight room, was able to dap each other up and just have a cool moment. Really cool to see him going, he obviously deserves it. To see how far he’s come is pretty impressive.”

Rutschman is batting .284/.345/.459 with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs in 2024.