Baltimore Orioles Cut Ties with Veteran Catcher After Jake Rogers Trade

The Baltimore Orioles made the roster move everyone saw coming. The club announced on social media that they’ve designated Chadwick Tromp for assignment. His spot goes to Jake Rogers, whom the club acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a trade.

Rogers will likely get the bulk of the catching duties in the interim, as the Orioles are navigating a perilous situation at catcher. Roster Resource projects the 31-year-old as the starting catcher in Baltimore’s regular lineup. Rogers will wear No. 27, as he finishes out the season.

This marks the second time the Orioles have DFA’d Tromp this month. He was previously designated on July 3, then accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk.

It’s unclear how this same process will repeat, but the club has five days to either trade, release, or outright Tromp to the minors. He can reject an outright assignment and elect free agency.

Chadwick Tromp Becomes Latest Victim of Orioles Catcher Churn

The Orioles signed him to a minor league deal after he rejected an outright assignment to the Atlanta Braves‘ Triple-A affiliate. Since then, he’s had two separate stints on the major league roster. The 31-year-old is hitting .125 with a .250 OPS in 24 plate appearances on the season.

The catcher position in Baltimore has been a revolving door. Adley Rutschman (wrist) and Samuel Basallo (shoulder) are currently on the injured list, forcing the Orioles to scramble. That includes sending reliever Zane Barnhart to Detroit to get Rogers, who will be a free agent after the 2026 season.

They’ve turned to Sam Huff, Tromp, and Yohel Pozo in recent games. Baltimore claimed Pozo off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals as part of that roster churn. Both Huff and Tromp are in DFA limbo, although Huff’s situation should resolve itself soon.

In the meantime, the Orioles will turn to Jake Rogers and Pozo as their catcher tandem until Basallo comes off the injured list. The 22-year-old has already spent the requisite 10 days, although it’s unclear when he’ll be ready to return behind the plate.