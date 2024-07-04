Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson Reacts to Being Named All-Star

After being drafted together in 2019, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson will represent the Baltimore Orioles in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The American and National League starters were announced on July 3.

Henderson is the first Orioles’ shortstop to receive the honors since Manny Machado in 2018. He talked about the honors and what it means to him with reporters on July 3.

“I’m very humbled and blessed to be the starter,” Henderson told Roch Kubtako of MASN Sports. “It’s awesome being able to be do this my second full year.”

On going to the AllStar game with Rutschman, Henderson says it’s “special.”

“It’s really special to me because he was my first roommate when I got into pro ball,” Henderson told Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner. “We’ve had our relationship become best friends throughout our time together from the minors to the big leagues.”

Rutschman was drafted first overall in the same draft Henderson was drafted 42nd. It’s the first time Baltimore has multiple starters in the All-Star game since 2014.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to be considered [for] that,” Henderson told Kostka. “Feel like it’s just a testament to the hard work that not only myself has put in but the hitting coaches, the infield coaches, just all the development stuff. The work continues to come, but feel like it’s pretty cool to be acknowledged for that.”

Henderson is slashing .288/.383/.600 with 26 home runs and 58 RBIs in 2024.

Rutschman: ‘It’s Awesome’

Rutschman is the first Orioles catcher to be named an All-Star starter since Matt Wieters in 2014.

He told Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun that going, and to be going with Henderson, is “awesome.”

“It’s awesome,” Rutschman said on July 3. “Saw him in the weight room, was able to dap each other up and just have a cool moment. Really cool to see him going, he obviously deserves it. To see how far he’s come is pretty impressive.”

Rutschman is batting .291/.346/.465 with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs in 2024.

Other Orioles Could Be Named All-Star Reserves

All-star rosters don’t end with the starters. Pitchers and reserves are yet to be announced as of July 3.

Jordan Westburg, Ryan Mountcastle, and Ryan O’Hearn each received significant shares of the votes this year–40%, 39%, and 48% respectively, according to Kubatko.

Westburg has been an underrated performer for Baltimore this season. He’s slashing .281/.331/.502 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Mountcastle is having a career-best season at the plate, batting .273/.317/.460 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs.

And O’Hearn is on pace to succeed last season’s breakout campaign with the Orioles. He’s posting .289/.349/.466 averages of his own with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs on the year.

As far as pitchers, Corbin Burnes will be in play to start for the American League team. He’s putting together a second CY Young campaign in his first year in Baltimore.

Burnes is 9-3, has pitched 106.2 innings, and thrown 99 strikeouts. He’s also posting a AL-leading and career best 2.28 ERA.

At least a few more names should join Henderson and Rutschman as All-Star Orioles. And look for Anthony Santander, who’s fifth in the league with 22 home runs, to receive consideration for the Home Run Derby.