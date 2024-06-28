Orioles’ No. 4 Prospect Responds After Hitting 1st HR of the Season

For a third time since being drafted in 2020, Heston Kjerstad is back in MLB and with the Baltimore Orioles. It took him just three games to hit one out of the park.

In a June 27 game against the Texas Rangers, Kjerstad hit an 88.9 mph changeup from Jon Gray 415-feet to put the Orioles up 6-0.

“I saw a changeup, a little bit up, started floating a little bit away,” Kjerstad said postgame of his third inning home run. “Put a good swing on it, so it was good to see it get out of the Yard.”

Baltimore went on to beat Texas 11-2 in the series opener. Kjerstad talked with reporters about being back with the Orioles and his first home run of the season postgame.

“Just want to stay where I’m at, keep it rolling,” Kjerstad told Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “What I’m feeling right now I hope to build upon every time I get an opportunity to be in the lineup.”

This is Kjerstad’s second stint in Baltimore this season. He’s ranked as the team’s fourth overall prospect on MLB.com.

He went just 2-for-14 in seven appearances between April and May. On what’s different this time around, the 25-year-old says he’s more comfortable.

“When I came up earlier I was trying a little bit harder to have success, trying to force it, maybe over-swinging from time to time,” Kjerstad said. “Just trying to make something happen when it wasn’t a pitch that I normally handle. Probably a little more settled in, a little bit more comfortable.”

He looks the part. And the Orioles will be better for it.

Kjerstad, O’Hearn Talk Beating Rangers

The series against the Rangers is the two teams first time meeting since Baltimore suffered the series sweep in the 2023 postseason.

Pregame, skipper Brandon Hyde told reporters that it’s just another series, despite the recent history.

“I think we’re going to remember,” Hyde said on June 27. “That feeling sat with us for a long time, and they played great against us. … It’s pretty much the same team.”

Kjerstad, who was with the Orioles for the Texas sweep, told Kubatko that the locker room was a little “pumped” to get the win.

“Everybody in this clubhouse was really pumped,” Kjerstad said. “I think most of the guys were more focused on just another win to add to the column this year. It’s always good when you can show up and have a good game offensively and defensively, and to come out with a win.”

He also commented on the chemistry in the Baltimore clubhouse.

“Everybody feeds off each other,” Kjerstad said. “Everybody gets up there, you want to follow the guy who’s in front of you. The dude behind you wants to follow what you do. It’s kind of contagious.”

In the third game of Kjerstad’s third MLB stint, he had the best performance of his young career. Perhaps the third time is the charm for the 25-year-old outfielder.

Burnes Proves the Difference Maker in Win Over Rangers

A big difference between meetings between these two teams in 2023 and 2024, is the presence of Corbin Burnes.

Mike Elias and the Orioles’ front office pulled off a blockbuster deal for the ace from the Milwaukee Brewers in February.

He pitched seven innings of one-run baseball in his first meeting with the team that eliminated Baltimore in 2023.

“Coming in we knew that they were one of the most aggressive teams in the league,” Burnes told reporters on June 27. “They put the ball in play. They don’t walk a lot, they don’t strike out a lot. We knew it was going to be in front of us. The plan was to make sure the first two pitches were good pitches because we know chances are they’re going to be in play.”

Burnes is putting together a second CY Young campaign in his first season with the Orioles.

After the win over Texas, his ERA lowers to 2.28. If it holds, that’s the lowest mark for a Baltimore starter since Jim Palmer in 1975.

Albert Suarez, Cade Povich, and Cole Irvin are on tap to pitch the remaining three games of the series.