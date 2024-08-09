Orioles Sign Marlins Former $17 Million Third Baseman

The Baltimore Orioles continue performing due diligence on all available talent. They’ve signed former Miami Marlins third baseman Jean Segura to a minor league deal.

Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports was first with reports.

The Orioles have agreed to terms on a 2024 Minor League contract with INF Jean Segura. — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) August 9, 2024

Segura is a two-time All-Star. He signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Marlins in 2022, but was traded to the Cleveland Guardians — who waived him thereafter — in August of 2023. He hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since July of 2023.

The 34-year-old will add depth to an Orioles’ farm system that lost multiple prospects at the trade deadline.

Segura has a career .281/.327/.401 batting line with 110 career home runs. He hit 3 in 2023 as a member of the Marlins.

Orioles Sign J.D. Davis

Segura isn’t the only veteran addition in Baltimore. J.D. Davis was signed to a minor league deal on August 7.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first with reports.

Davis signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Oakland Athletics in March, before being traded to the New York Yankees in June. He appeared in 7 games, batting just 2-for-19.

Davis was designated for assignment at the end of July and ultimately waived by New York in August.

Now, the 31-year-old will get another shot as a member of the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides. He — along with Segura — gives Baltimore some depth at third baseman after losing Jordan Westburg to injury.

Davis has a career .257/.340/.425 line across eight MLB campaigns. He’s hit 72 career home runs, including 18 home runs with the San Francisco Giants last year.

Coby Mayo Struggling As Jordan Westburg Replacement

Baltimore’s signed two veteran third baseman in the span of a week. That’s no coincidence after they lost the starting Westburg, who suffered a fractured hand on July 31.

Westburg told reporters on August 6 that his return timeline was still up in air.

“It’s hard to tell,” Westburg told reporters, according to Steve Melewski of MASN Sports. “It just comes down how quickly the bone heals and how quickly I can progress. I am just taking it one day at a time and personally, I’m optimistic I can be back before the end of the season. I am going to do everything I can to get back out there.”

Westburg is slashing .269/.317/.497 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs this season.

Coby Mayo, who was called up for his MLB debut in light of the injury, is 0-for-13 at the plate to start his career.

Baltimore’s skipper Brandon Hyde told reporters on August 9 that Mayo is just going through the atypical growing pains of a rookie.

“It’s part of being a young player,” Hyde told reporters, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “He’s had a couple tough places to play. This is another one here, especially if you haven’t been here before. But he’s still a really, really young player with a huge future ahead of him, and maybe take a little time to get acclimated to the big leagues.”

Baltimore hasn’t shied from sending top prospects back to the minor leagues after short stints, allowing them to take what they saw in the majors and adjust with more playing time available in the minors.

Mayo could end up there sooner than later, with a pair of MLB-proven bats in J.D. Davis and Jean Segura waiting in the wings.