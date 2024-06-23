Orioles Tabbed as Landing Spot for Rockies’ $6.5 Million RHP

From the starters to the bullpen, pitching has been a roller coaster for the Baltimore Orioles. They’re expected to target help at the MLB’s trade deadline.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand suggests the Orioles as a landing spot for Colorado Rockies’ starter Cal Quantrill.

In a June 22nd column, he tabbed Baltimore, the Minnesota Twins, and San Diego Padres as potential fits for the sixth-year arm.

“It’s not common for the Rockies to have a starting pitcher to deal around Deadline time,” Feinsand wrote. “And although Quantrill has another year of control (he’s arbitration-eligible for a fourth and final time next winter), Colorado might look to seize on his strong first half in a pitching needy market.”

Quantrill is 6-5 in 2024, and has given up 9 home runs in 90 innings pitched. He has 64 strikeouts and a 3.50 ERA for Colorado.

Orioles Pitching Staff is Banged Up

As of June 23, the Orioles are currently down all of Danny Cuolombe (expected out until September), Dean Kremer (rehabbing), Kyle Bradish (out for season), John Means (out for season), Tyler Wells (out for season). That’s four starters and the team’s best reliever.

The need for more pitching is impossible to ignore. General manager Mike Elias is expected to be an active buyer ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. He and the Baltimore front office will look at all options.

“We’re looking at the whole picture when it comes to the trade deadline,” Elias told reporters on June 19. “Where our team’s at, what our health looks like, where we can upgrade, what the market looks like, which teams are selling, (and) what they are asking for. It’s so complicated. It’s just kind of hard for me to make sweeping statements and opine about it, especially in June. But we have, what I think, is a really good, hard-working front office, and we’re going to do our job.”

But according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, any deal won’t include top prospects.

“The Orioles are focused on improving their bullpen,” Bowden wrote on June 11. “But plan on doing it without giving up any of their top four or five prospects.”

Quantrill represents just one option for the Orioles to look into. And pitching isn’t their only roster need.

Baltimore Listed as Fit for Kevin Pillar

Baltimore is looking for a right-handed batter to put in the outfield, according to Bowden.

“They’re (Orioles) also looking to add a right-handed-hitting fourth outfielder type with Tommy Pham of the White Sox being a possibility,” Bowden wrote on June 11.

Feinsand went on to list Kevin Pillar of the Los Angeles Angels as an option for the Orioles in his June 22 column.

“He (Pillar) will be a free agent after the season,” Feinsand wrote. “And while the 35-year-old’s best days are behind him, he’s had a resurgence since joining Los Angeles, posting a .959 OPS with six homers and 25 RBIs in 33 games.”

But with Cedric Mullins breaking his slump, it’s unclear if an outfielder is still a priority for Baltimore. He snapped a 127 at-bat home run drought in a 17-5 win over the Yankees.

He’s a right-handed hitter though, as is Pillar. If it’s a left-hander they’re after, the aforementioned Tommy Pham might be their best bet.