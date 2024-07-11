Orioles Tabbed Among Landing Spots for $7.5 Million Starting Pitcher

Few things are less clear than the Baltimore Orioles‘ intention to trade for a pitcher, or pitchers, by the MLB trade deadline. Erick Fedde, starting righty for the Chicago White Sox, is a name to watch.

Former MLB General Manager, and insider for The Athletic, Jim Bowden reported Baltimore as a potential landing spot on July 11.

“It appears veteran starter Erick Fedde is the White Sox player most likely to be traded, with the Cardinals, Orioles and Braves as the most likely landing spots,” Bowden wrote.

If it comes down to a bidding war for Fedde’s services, few teams can outbid general manager Mike Elias, armed with the Orioles’ top-ranked farm system full of prospects.

“The quality and depth of their [Orioles] farm system are as good as any organization in baseball, and they have enough talent to land any available starter they want without giving up their top-three or -four prospects,” Bowden wrote.

Fedde is amid an MLB resurgence after playing in South Korea in 2023. He’s started 19 games for the White Sox, thrown 111.1 innings and has a 2.99 ERA.

It’s another name to watch for Baltimore. The MLB trade deadline is on July 30.

Ken Rosenthal: Baltimore Faces ‘Alarming’ Pitching Future

In a July 8 column for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal highlighted why the Orioles should be targeting starting pitchers.

“Here’s an alarming little fact about the Orioles, one that will only increase their push to add a controllable starter before the deadline: Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer and Cade Povich are their only three current starters under team control beyond this season,” Rosenthal wrote.

Rosenthal also recognized the depth in Baltimore’s farm system. He says it makes a deal for starting pitching help all the more likely.

“Its surplus of position-player prospects only adds to the likelihood of a trade for a starting pitcher,” Rosenthal continued. “Provided general manager Mike Elias is willing to be the high bidder in a limited market, as he was for Corbin Burnes.”

The Orioles are currently home to three of the top-15 ranked prospects on MLB Pipeline.

Whether they’re willing to put any of those talents in the middle for longterm pitching help is unlikely. But adding starting pitching by July 30 isn’t.

Orioles Option Dillon Tate, Add Burch Smith

As the rollercoaster bullpen season continues for Baltimore, a new face will take the mound at Camden Yards.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/VdQbsfeMk9 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 11, 2024

The team announced on July 11 that they’ve added former Miami Marlins reliever Burch Smith to the 40-man roster.

Dillon Tate is being optioned to Triple-A as apart of the transaction. He’s pitched 33.1 innings this season, allowed 19 runs, and has a 4.25 ERA.

Smith spent 25 games with the Marlins this season, and has a 4.25 ERA. He threw 29.2 innings and recorded just 23 strikeouts.

But for the Norfolk Tides in Triple-A, Smith was lights out in two innings pitched, allowing no runs at all.

Apparently, the Orioles think there’s more behind his Triple-A success than luck, as he joins the team primed for an active role.

Baltimore has given up 44 runs in the month of July alone. That’s a span of eight games.

A fresh arm won’t hurt in a depleted rotation. But whether or not Smith can fill a role beyond that won’t be clear until he debuts.