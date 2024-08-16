Orioles Sign Former Mariners Pitcher to $1 Million Deal

With a banged up pitching staff, the Baltimore Orioles continue to perform due diligence on available talent. They’ve signed veteran righty Matt Bowman to a one-year, $1 million deal according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Matt Bowman signing minor league deal with Orioles,” Heyman tweeted on August 15. “Upward mobility clause on 8/22. Opt out on 8/28. $1M MLB salary.”

Baltimore will be Bowman’s fourth team this season. He’s spent short stints with the Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and most recently, the Seattle Mariners.

Should things not work out with the Orioles, Bowman can canvas the league for another opportunity as soon as August 22, thanks to the aforementioned upward mobility clause.

But with a pitching staff down four starters and two relievers, it’s likely he’ll get an MLB opportunity sooner rather than later.

Bowman has pitched 200.1 career innings. He’s allowed only 18 home runs and holds a 4.22 career ERA.

Orioles Option Coby Mayo, Recall Livan Soto

Baltimore optioned Coby Mayo, the team’s number three ranked prospect, in another transaction on August 15.

We have made the following roster moves:

Mayo spent 7 games with the Orioles after debuting on August 2. He went 0-for-18 over the first 6 games before registering his first MLB hit in an August 14 win over the Washington Nationals.

The 22-year-old slugger was called up to help replace the injured Jordan Westburg, who suffered a fractured hand on July 31.

Team skipper Brandon Hyde told reporters on August 15 that this is just the beginning for Mayo.

“I think it’s actually a positive experience that he had up here,” manager Brandon Hyde said of Mayo. “When you go back down, now you understand what the speed of the game is up here. The importance of certain things. Just what major league pitching looks like. I think Coby’s going to be better for it, just like Cowser was, just like Grayson was. Jackson earlier this year.”

Each of Colton Cowser, Jackson Holliday, and Grayson Rodriguez were sent back to the minors after short MLB debuts. And they’re all the better for it. Baltimore’s banking on Mayo following suit.

Brandon Hyde on Danny Coulombe: ‘Hopefully Sooner Than Later’

Reinforcements are on the way for a banged up Orioles pitching staff. Brandon Hyde told reporters on August 14 that lefty reliever Danny Coulombe is on track in his recovery.

“He’s still on the same timetable,” Hyde said. “He’s doing really, really well, but he’s sometime September, hopefully sooner than later. Yeah, we miss Danny.”

Coulombe went on the 60-Day Injured List in July, after having surgery to remove bone chips in his left elbow. He left the Orioles as their top relief option, after pitching 29.2 innings and registering a 2.42 ERA.

Jacob Webb, also sidelined and on the Injured List, is preparing to start playing catch in the next step of his rehab.

“I’m feeling good,” Webb told reporters on August 14, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “I feel like it’s getting there. It’s toned down, which is definitely helpful.”

Webb has helped keep the ship afloat for Baltimore’s bullpen in Coulombe and other’s absences. He’s pitched 49.2 innings this season, allowed only 4 home runs, and has a 3.08 ERA.

With playoffs fast approaching, the Orioles are working towards getting whole again. But Coulombe and Webb are just the tip of an iceberg for a team without Rodriguez and Westburg, too.