Orioles’ Mountcastle Draws LeBron James Comparisons in Toronto

Death, taxes, and Baltimore Orioles‘ first baseman Ryan Mountcastle having dominant performances against the Toronto Blue Jays. He put up two home runs in his latest Canadian tour de force.

Mountcastle’s performance prompted MASN to compare him to LeBron James, who displayed a similar dominance over Toronto in the NBA.

“We may have reached Bron against the Raptors status,” Baltimore’s home broadcast network tweeted on June 4.

James has a 44-16 record against the Raptors over his 21-year career. He’s 12-2 all-time in the postseason.

The pair of home runs from Mountcastle made for his seventh and eighth as a visitor in Rogers Centre since 2020. That’s second only to Aaron Judge, who has 11 in that span.

When asked postgame about his career successes against Toronto, he dismissed the bragging opportunity.

“They’re a good team,” Mountcastle told Jake Rill of MLB.com. “And (I’m) just grateful that I got a couple good hits today and in the past.”

Mountcastle has 17 career home runs in 56 games against the Blue Jays with a .962 OPS.

Orioles Fans React to Mountcastle’s 2 HR Night

Mountcastle and the Orioles are having fun, outscoring Toronto 17-3 through two games in the series. But fans are having even more fun online after his two home run outing.

Baltimore’s first baseman is being celebrated all throughout X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Gunnars Lettuce” crowned him, “The 24th Prime Minister of Canada, Ryan Mountcastle” in a June 4 tweet.

“The Exit 52 Podcast” claims he’s banned from Tim Horton’s everywhere, a Canadian based coffee house.

“Ryan Mountcastle isn’t allowed within 100ft of any Tim Horton’s location” they tweeted. “Not for anything illegal, he’s just really (expletive) good at baseball.”

Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson questioned why Mountcastle seems so vengeful when he plays Toronto.

“What on earth did this country do to Ryan Mountcastle,” Matheson wrote. “Jesus Murphy.”

Walter Maselli joked a vote will be passed through all 30 MLB owners to make Mountcastle the new owner of the Blue Jays.

“Rob Manfred said he expects the vote to pass by all 30 teams,” Maselli tweeted. “And Ryan Mountcastle will approved as the New Owner of the Toronto Bluejays.”

And Jason Benowitz made sure to remind Toronto that Father’s Day is coming up, suggesting the team get a gift for Mountcastle.

A reminder Father’s Day is coming up @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/EK8rghQ12G — Jason Benowitz (@jbenowitz1831) June 5, 2024

“A reminder Father’s Day is coming up @BlueJays,” wrote Benowitz.

It’s the third time in his career that Mountcastle has recorded 5 or more RBIs. And all three have come in 2024.

The 27-year old slugger is heating up, batting .388 with 4 home runs and 11 RBIs over his last 12 games. But neither of his two bombs were the most celebrated hits against the Blue Jays.

Norby Gets 1st Hit, 1st HR vs Toronto

It took two games for Connor Norby to record his first MLB hit. Ditto for his first career home run, as the two are one and the same.

Norby hit an 86.1 mph slider from Toronto reliever Nate Pearson 370 feet into left field in a two birds, one stone moment.

He joins Heston Kjerstad and Gunnar Henderson as Baltimore rookies to register home runs for their first big league hit.

Norby was called up on June 3 following an injury to starting second baseman Jorge Mateo.

He played 198 games with Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides before getting his MLB opportunity.

So far, so good, with his first home run out of the way only two games into his MLB career.