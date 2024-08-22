Orioles Option Trade Deadline Acquisition After 4 Starts

After four starts with the Baltimore Orioles, lefty Trevor Rogers is being optioned to the minors. He was acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline from the in exchange for two prospects, Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers.

Baltimore announced the transaction on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rogers is 0-2 with the Orioles, who are 1-3 in his four starts for the team thus far. In 19 innings pitched, the 26-year-old allowed 16 runs on 25 hits, in addition to 10 walks and 12 strikeouts.

The transaction paves the way for Matt Bowman to make his Baltimore debut. He was signed to a one-year deal on August 15.

Bowman will play for his fourth team this season as a member of the Orioles. He’s spent short stints with the Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and most recently, the Seattle Mariners.

Bowman has pitched 200.1 career innings. He’s allowed only 18 home runs and holds a 4.22 career ERA.

Trevor Rogers Talks Latest Start vs. Mets

Rogers fourth start, a loss to the New York Mets, will be his last one until he’s recalled. He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed 3 runs on 5 hits. Rogers told reporters after the game that he was settling in with Baltimore.

“I thought my stuff was really good today,” Rogers said on August 19. “It’s just the results aren’t there. I really like where I’m at. I know the numbers don’t say that but I really like where I’m headed.”

And ultimately, that one bad pitch cost him against New York.

“I think my fastball command and my use of my fastball in good spots was really good,” Rogers continued. “Changeup was probably the best since I got traded over here, really good sliders. Just need to do a better job of getting them in the zone early. I think they did a good job of just seeing it out of hand. They knew it wasn’t going to be a strike. So definitely can improve on that and really just working out of certain situations. I made one bad pitch tonight and it cost me.”

Rogers threw a 91.8 mph sinker to J.D. Martinez in the first inning that resulted in a two-score home run for the Mets.

Baltimore’s skipper Brandon Hyde told reporters postgame that he thought the lefty was “okay” in his fourth start.

“I thought he was okay,” Hyde said on August 19. “He gave up a few runs, he got into the fifth inning. It’s tough. It’s nine righties against him, so not an easy matchup. But he kept us in the game in the middle part of the game.”

Rogers will join the Norfolk Tides and await a return to the Orioles. His last minor-league start was on June 4, 2023.

Cade Povich to Make 9th Start vs. Astros

With all of the roster movement, it seems Baltimore’s starting rotation is still being sorted. That’s good news for rookie Cade Povich, who rejoined the Orioles on August 20.

A lefty like Rogers, Povich made seven starts this season before being sent down to the minors ahead of the trade deadline. He was brought back up for a spot-start on August 17, and impressed.

Povich pitched a career-high 6.1 innings against the Boston Red Sox, and didn’t walk a batter for the first time in his MLB career. He allowed 2 runs on 6 hits, but also struck out 6.

Scheduled to start on August 23 against the Houston Astros, Povich has another opportunity to win a starting spot for the final stretch of the season. Through 9 starts with Baltimore, he’s pitched 43.2 innings and holds a 5.77 ERA.