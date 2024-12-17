Orioles Sign 35-Year-Old Pitcher to First MLB Contract

Tomoyuki Sugano pitching during the World Baseball Classic in 2017.

It’s not Corbin Burnes, but the Baltimore Orioles have signed a pitcher in free agency. Tomoyuki Sugano, a 12-year veteran from Japan, is signing his first MLB contract to join the American League East club.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first with reports of Sugano’s $13-million deal.

“Sugano, 35, was one of the best pitchers in Japanese baseball this year, posting a 1.67 ERA and walking 16 against 111 strikeouts over 156.2 innings,” Passan added in his initial report via X.

MLB’s Alex Fast tweeted that Sugano’s velocity isn’t his strong suit, but that he features a strong, six-pitch arsenal.

“What Sugano lacks in velocity he makes up for in command,” Fast tweeted on December 16. “His six pitch arsenal features a pretty nasty splitter and curve but he largely throws a four-seam and cutter.”

With both Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells recovering from season-ending surgeries, Baltimore was always going to bring in more arms than Burnes alone. Sugano’s signing with the Orioles shouldn’t be treated as a red flag for fans hoping to see last season’s ace return.

This story will be updated.