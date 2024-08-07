Orioles Sign Yankees Former $2.5 Million Third Baseman

The Baltimore Orioles continue performing due diligence on all available talent. They’ve signed former New York Yankees third baseman J.D. Davis to a minor league deal.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first with reports.

Davis signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Oakland Athletics in March, before being traded to the Yankees in June. He appeared in 7 games, batting just 2-for-19.

Davis was designated for assignment at the end of July and ultimately waived by New York in August.

Now, the 31-year-old will get another shot as a member of the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides. He gives Baltimore some depth at third baseman after losing Jordan Westburg to injury.

Davis has a career .257/.340/.425 line across eight MLB campaigns. He’s hit 72 career home runs, including 18 home runs with the San Francisco Giants last year.

Coby Mayo Struggling In MLB Debut

Orioles’ rookie Coby Mayo got the call after Westburg suffered a fractured hand. He’s 0-for-10 in four games thus far.

Baltimore’s skipper Brandon Hyde told reporters Mayo just needs to focus on quality at-bats.

“It’s not easy up here,” Hyde told reporters on August 4. “It’s not easy. You’ve just got to take the best at-bats you can.”

He tried to give Mayo an opportunity to secure his first MLB moment on August 6, pinch-hitting the rookie for Colton Cowser. The bases were loaded for the Orioles who were down 5-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mayo struck out swinging.

“We went with Austin (Slater), who’s been really good against lefties this year,” Hyde told reporters on August 6. “He worked a huge walk. And then just took a shot with Mayo there with the bases loaded and it didn’t work out.”

Baltimore hasn’t shied from sending top prospects back to the minor leagues after short stints, allowing them to take what they saw in the majors and adjust with more playing time available in the minors.

Mayo could end up there sooner than later, with an MLB-proven bat in J.D. Davis waiting in the wings.

Orioles Pitching Staff Loses 2 Arms

Another starting pitcher for the Orioles has suffered a setback. Grayson Rodriguez was scratched at the last minute from his August 6 start against the Blue Jays.

Baltimore’s number two starter was diagnosed with right lat/teres discomfort.

The Orioles announced on August 7 that Rodriguez will head to the 15-Day Injured List.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/4NEaA7pO0D — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 7, 2024

Keegan Akin has been recalled to Baltimore, but won’t take Rodriguez’s starting role. Akin is a lefty reliever who could make way for Albert Suarez to rejoin the Orioles’ starting rotation.

Akin has appeared in 47 games with Baltimore this season. He’s pitched 56.2 innings, allowed 7 home runs, and thrown 67 strikeouts. Akin holds a 3.34 ERA on the year.

After losing Kyle Bradish, John Means, and Tyler Wells to season-ending injuries, another starting pitcher injury could threaten to derail the Orioles’ season. Rodriguez’s absence will test Baltimore’s durability once again.

And he’s not the only pitcher sidelined. The Orioles announced that righty reliever Jacob Webb will join Rodriguez on the 15-Day Injured List in a subsequent move.

Bryan Baker will take Webb’s place. He joined Baltimore in June, and has appeared in 14 games since. Baker’s pitched 17.2 innings, allowed 2 home runs, and thrown 14 strikeouts. He has a 4.58 ERA this season.