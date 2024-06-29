Orioles Signal Call-Up for No. 6 Prospect with Roster Move

For reasons unknown, Connor Norby has joined the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on the team’s taxi squad ahead of a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner was first with news of the “precautionary” move.

“Connor Norby is here in Baltimore as part of the taxi squad, but it’s a precautionary move and doesn’t necessarily mean he will be activated,” Kostka tweeted on June 29.

Baltimore’s number six prospect received his first major league call-up on June 3.

Norby appeared in four games with the team, going 3-for-14 at the plate with two singles and a home run. After starting second baseman Jorge Mateo returned from an injury absence, he was optioned back to Triple-A.

The team has yet to make a transaction activating Norby, so he may just be up for injury insurance. But that would allude to a specific player or players with a chance of missing time.

Norby played second baseman during his debut stint with the Orioles.

Kubatko: Norby Could Be Up for Hays, Westburg

Amongst the candidates to be replaced, are Austin Hays and Jordan Westburg, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

Hays missed the previous game against the Rangers, but that was against a right-handed pitcher. He’s rarely appeared in lineups against righties, batting .181 this season.

Westburg missed the previous game as well, but was seen on the field ahead of their next one with an athletic trainer.

“Westburg is doing some agility drills and stretching,” Kubatko tweeted on June 29.

Westburg suffered a hip injury against the New York Yankees on June 18.

Juan Soto collided with Westburg trying to get to third base. Team skipper Brandon Hyde told reporters postgame it was a bruised hip for the starting infielder.

Whether that’s still nagging him or not is unclear.

Baltimore announced the lineup against Texas, and Westburg is featured. Hays is not. But neither has Norby been activated. Something to monitor as the Orioles keep their number six prospect on-hand.

Norby Talks 1st Orioles Stint

In an interview with David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot, Norby talked about his four-game, debut MLB stint with Baltimore.

“The biggest thing I learned is that I can play at that level,” Norby said on June 15. “I always thought I could, and it just confirmed it for me. And I think I showed a lot of people that I can.”

On his 0-for-3 debut against the Toronto Blue Jays, he told Hall admitted he was exhausted from his travel to join the team.

“I was exhausted…I felt like I didn’t see a pitch until my third at-bat that night. But the third at-bat, I felt a little bit more comfortable, a little bit more of my legs. I tried slowing it down as best I could at that point.”

Norby improved as his time went on. He went 3-for-11 after his debut, and his first career hit was also his first career home run.

If there’s any concern about Hays’ availability, Norby could rejoin the active roster against the Rangers.

The 24-year-old is slashing .286/.380/.498 in Triple-A.