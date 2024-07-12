Orioles Strike Trade with Royals for Right-Handed Reliever: Report

With the MLB trade deadline weeks away, the Baltimore Orioles are performing due diligence on all available pitching help. They’ve acquired Colin Selby in a deal with the Kansas City Royals.

The move was announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 11.

We have traded RHP Colin Selby to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 11, 2024

Selby is a sixth-year right-hander with a career 8.67 ERA in MLB. He’s pitched 20 innings with the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate this season, the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Selby threw 26 strikeouts in 18 games and held a 5.85 ERA in the minors. Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reported on the details of the deal and the righty’s move to an Orioles’ minor league affiliate.

“The Orioles acquired right-hander Colin Selby, 26, from the Royals today for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk,” Kubatko wrote on July 11. “Kyle Bradish was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on a full 40-man roster.”

Selby will likely remain with Triple-A as insurance for further injury to the rotation.

Kyle Bradish underwent Tommy John surgery on June 19. His move to the 60-Day Injured List was a matter of if, not when.

Orioles, Royals Have Trade History

The last time Baltimore sent cash considerations to Kansas City worked out well. It was for Ryan O’Hearn, in January of 2023.

He’s become an everyday player for the Orioles, mostly in the designated hitter and first base slots.

O’Hearn is slashing .279.338/.458 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs this season. He hit just 12 home runs in his previous three seasons with the Royals from 2020 to 2022.

Yordan Alvarez beat him out for a spot in this year’s All-Star game at the designated hitter spot. O’Hearn finished with 48% of the votes.

“When you have a team of this caliber and only three guys get to go, yeah, it definitely sucks,” O’Hearn told Roch Kubatko on July 7. “It is what it is. Very happy for Corbin and Gunnar and Adley. They’re extremely deserving.”

O’Hearn signed a two-year deal prior to the season. He has a $7.5 million team option for 2025.

It’s likely the trade with the Royals will be a gift that keeps on giving, at least into 2025.

As the rollercoaster bullpen season continues for Baltimore, a new face will take the mound at Camden Yards.

The team announced on July 11 that they’ve added former Miami Marlins reliever Burch Smith to the 40-man roster.

Dillon Tate is being optioned to Triple-A as apart of the transaction. He’s pitched 33.1 innings this season, allowed 19 runs, and has a 4.25 ERA.

Smith spent 25 games with the Marlins this season, and has a 4.25 ERA. He threw 29.2 innings and recorded just 23 strikeouts.

But for the Norfolk Tides in Triple-A, Smith was lights out in two innings pitched, allowing no runs at all.

Apparently, the Orioles think there’s more behind his Triple-A success than luck, as he joins the team primed for an active role.

Baltimore has given up 53 runs in the month of July alone. That’s over a span of games.

A fresh arm won’t hurt in a depleted rotation. But whether or not Smith can fill a role beyond that won’t be clear until he debuts.

Look for the Orioles to strike a trade for a more established reliever–and potentially a starter–by the July 30 deadline.