Orioles Manager Provides Pete Alonso Update After Injury Scare

Uncertainty filled the Baltimore Orioles dugout after Pete Alonso came up limping following a base hit from the first baseman in extra innings.

Alonso, 31, was questioned by trainers following the single in the top of the 10th inning, but would ultimately stay in the game. The Orioles would go on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

After speaking with manager Craig Albernaz following the win, it appears that Alonso will be okay.

“Pete Alonso just had a cramp in his right calf,” MLB.com’s Jake Rill was told by the Orioles manager.

Alonso went on to go three-for-five from the batting box with one run, one home run, and one RBI.

A Look at Pete Alonso’s First Season with Orioles

After making the decision to leave the New York Mets for the Baltimore Orioles last summer, Pete Alonso has continued his heavy-hitting ways with a new team.

Alonso left the Mets after seven seasons in New York. He would agree to a five-year, $155 million deal that works out to be around $31 million annually with the Baltimore Orioles.

In his first campaign with a new club, Alonso has played in all 123 games for the Orioles this season. He leads Baltimore this season in batting average (.264), home runs (27), RBI (78), and hits (122). He’s also added 75 runs and five stolen bases on the year.

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Baltimore has dealt with injuries to key pieces in the lineup. This includes Samuel Basallo, Colton Cowser, Jackson Holliday, and Ryan Mountcastle missing significant time. Pete Alonso, along with Gunnar Henderson, have been the two players that Baltimore has been able to rely on all year.

Gunnar Henderson’s Time in Baltimore May be Coming to an End

Following the MLB trade deadline, the Baltimore Orioles have been a topic of concern while evaluating the future of shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Baltimore moved on from catcher Adley Rutschman at the deadlin. This may turn into the Orioles eventually moving on from Henderson as well.

“Adley (Rutschman) gets traded. Then Gunnar Henderson, he’s not going to sign there long-term in all likelihood,” said ESPN’s Buster Olney on the Just Baseball podcast. “At some point he is going to go out.”

Henderson, 25, is having an off year following an electric start to his career. Playing in 122 games in 2026, he is batting .221/.303/.402 with 20 home runs, 51 RBI, and nine stolen bases.

The Orioles shortstop is under club control through the 2028 season.