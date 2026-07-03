Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Acquire Haul of Top Prospects From Houston Astros

The Baltimore Orioles are far from the top name floating around in trade rumors this season, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be free of waves.

In fact, one insider predicts the Orioles will acquire a handful of top prospects from the Houston Astros.

Prediction Shows Orioles Making Splash With Astros

According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, Baltimore could get involved in a trade package with Houston.

If his prediction becomes reality, the Orioles would ship out outfielder Taylor Ward and starter Trevor Rogers.

In return, they would receive Kevin Alvarez, Bryce Mayer and Jackson Nezuh from the Astros.

Alvarez is Houston’s No. 1 prospect, and Mayer comes in at No. 5. As for Nezuh, he is further down at No. 14.

Parting with Ward and Rogers would mean losing longtime MLB veterans.

Ward, 32, is playing in his ninth Major League season, while Rogers is playing his seventh.

As noted by Miller, “It’s unlikely the Orioles will embrace any sort of full-scale fire sale in which they unload players with team control remaining beyond this season. Specifically, we don’t expect to see Adley Rutschman going anywhere.”

In reference to Ward and Rogers, he added, “Both are coveted rentals, and Houston would have to give up a fair amount to snag both in one fell swoop.”

Enter the trio of prospects.

What’s in It for Baltimore?

Waving off veterans always comes with risk, but bringing on younger talent shows long-term thinking.

Starting with Alvarez: he is only 18, but he’s been making a statement down in Single-A.

This year, he’s slashing .268/.328/.446 with a .774 OPS and seven homers through 57 games.

His 2025 campaign was also noteworthy, as he slashed .301/.419/.455 with a .874 OPS through 47 games.

When it comes to 24-year-old Bryce Mayer, he is playing in Double-A this year.

He currently owns a 3.56 ERA and 67 strikeouts across 48.0 innings of work through 13 games, 10 of which he started.

He’s walked 29 batters so far.

Miller also pointed out that Mayer is their highest-rated pitcher.

The third prospect would be 24-year-old Nezuh, who is also in Double-A at this time.

He’s logging a 4.18 ERA and 69 strikeouts across 60.1 innings pitched through 13 games, starting in all but one.

With the glaring potential in these younger players, the Orioles would be doing themselves a disservice by not considering the idea.

Where the Orioles Stand Right Now

On Wednesday, Baltimore snapped its four-game losing streak against the Chicago White Sox, posting a score of 6-1.

On Friday, June 3, the ballclub will head to Great American Ball Park to face the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 p.m. ET.

In the American League East, the Orioles are second-to-last at 40-48 overall.

They are still ahead of the Boston Red Sox (37-48), but fall behind the Toronto Blue Jays (41-46), the New York Yankees (48-38) and the Tampa Bay Rays (51-33).

As the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3 quickly approaches, Baltimore is among every other franchise scrambling to bolster their rosters.

Between navigating their summer schedule and the deadline, the Orioles are facing pressure.