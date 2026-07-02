Philadelphia Phillies Proposed Trade for Orioles’ Taylor Ward Revealed

The Philadelphia Phillies are a surging team in Major League Baseball, and they figure to be aggressive at MLB’s trade deadline, which is just over a month away.

One emerging trade candidate is Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward, who was traded to the O’s this past offseason. One of the Phillies’ biggest needs remains an outfielder, and although the group has been better, and Brandon Marsh will likely be an All-Star this season, the outfield could still use an upgrade.

In MLBTR.com’s ‘top 35 trade candidates‘ for the upcoming deadline, Taylor Ward comes in at No. 8 on the list. The Phillies should absolutely be considered a top destination for the 32-year-old outfielder.

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Should the Phillies Target Taylor Ward in Trade?

It should be no surprise that the Philadelphia Phillies are being linked to outfield help, and with Dave Dombrowski’s aggressive tendencies, there’s a great chance that the Phils land an outfielder in some capacity.

Taylor Ward is batting .250 this season over 328 at-bats with five home runs, 23 RBI, and an OPS+ of 108. Despite the power outage, he’s still an above-average hitter in MLB.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Ward’s season):

“It’s probably not the exact production the O’s expected, but Ward has unquestionably been a welcome addition to their lineup. Baltimore could consider a qualifying offer but seems likely to at least consider trade scenarios if they’re still a few games under .500 at the deadline. The Padres, Guardians, Phillies, Diamondbacks, Astros and Rays are among teams that could use a corner outfielder.”

As you can see, the Phillies stand out as an obvious team (with playoff and World Series aspirations) that could use corner outfield help.

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What Could a Phillies-Taylor Ward Trade Package Look Like?

Now, onto what a potential Phillies trade package could look like to acquire Taylor Ward:

Phillies receive: Taylor Ward

Orioles receive: Gabriel Rincones Jr. and Moises Chace.

That’s two top-10 prospects in exchange for 9-year MLB veteran Taylor Ward, who has 118 career home runs and a lifetime OPS+ of 111.

With several left-handed power hitters in the Phillies lineup, Taylor Ward could also help with balance among the group, and give the order an extra layer of depth.

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