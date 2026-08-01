Orioles Call Up Second-Year Reliever Following Dean Kremer Trade

The Baltimore Orioles made a shocking trade, sending Dean Kremer to the Minnesota Twins for a prospect. With the open roster spot, the club has recalled right-hander Yaramil Hiraldo.

That means, for the meantime, the Orioles will operate with a four-man rotation and a nine-man bullpen. The Baltimore Sun‘s Matt Weyrich points out that the club doesn’t need a fifth starter until August 8.

This is standard operating procedure when a team is making rotation changes. They’ll opt to carry an extra reliever when a starter gets sent down, injured, or, in Kremer’s case, traded.

Orioles Recall RHP Yaramil Hiraldo Following Dean Kremer Trade

Yaramil Hiraldo is back in Baltimore after making the Opening Day roster. After three tough appearances, he suffered a right shoulder injury that kept him out for three months. The 30-year-old was activated from the injured list on July 11 and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Hiraldo offers the typical mix of a high-slot pitcher. He has a high-carry fastball that averages 95.5 MPH and 20.2″ of induced vertical break. He complements that with a gyro slider and a splitter. Hiraldo uses all three pitches equally.

The 30-year-old has just 25 appearances and 21.1 innings to his name. He serves as optionable depth for the Orioles’ bullpen, having burned his first option this season.

Orioles Rotation Situation Following Dean Kremer Trade

The Orioles were already facing a roster crunch with their rotation, even before the Dean Kremer trade. Chris Bassitt needs one more rehab appearance, per Baltimore Sun‘s Jacob Meyer.

While Bassitt was floated as a bullpen possibility at the time of the report, he’d slot into the rotation. His last appearance was July 28, in which he pitched 3.1 innings for Triple-A Norfolk. He threw 46 pitches in the rehab appearance, meaning he’ll ramp up for the next time out.

Assuming all goes well, Bassitt could return as early as that August 8 date that Weyrich pointed out.

Also, the Orioles’ trade deadline situation could impact their rotation. The club is on the fence about whether to buy or sell. The Kremer trade has very little impact on their deadline stance.

Entering August, the Orioles are just 1.5 games back of a postseason spot. They face a team under similar circumstances in the Philadelphia Phillies. Baltimore took game one on the strength of a four-run seventh, strengthening their position to buy.

The Orioles are not definitively linked to any pitcher on the trade market. But given their proximity to a postseason spot and a watered-down American League, the opportunity is there if Mike Elias sees it.