BREAKING: Twins Acquire Veteran Arm From Orioles

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly acquiring right-handed starter Dean Kremer from the Baltimore Orioles, per Jon Heyman.

“Twins acquiring Dean Kremer from Orioles,” Heyman posted on X.

Kremer, 30, has been abysmal this season. Since his promotion to MLB, after being a solid prospect in the Orioles system, he’s been mediocre at the end of various peaks and valleys.

This season, he’s posted a -0.5 bWAR and 6.50 ERA through 36 innings and seven games started.

Kremer has dealt with multiple injury concerns, as is the way of the modern pitcher. The Twins, who recently brought on reliever AJ Minter from the Mets, have made it clear they’re in buy mode.

With the AL Central well within reach, Minnesota is trying to speed past the White Sox and Guardians en route to a playoff berth.

Kremer will no doubt provide innings down the stretch, and the plan looks to be “outlast.” The Twins seem to think if they can add enough substance to their pitching staff, their offense, headlined by superstar Byron Buxton, will be capable of October baseball in a weak American League.

Fans have mixed feelings on the trade.

Social Media Reacts to Twins/Orioles Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Ken Rosenthal: “Twins acquiring RHP Dean Kremer from the Orioles, source tells The Athletic.”

Bob Nightengale: “The Minnesota Twins, one day after getting bullpen help, now grab starter Dean Kremer from the Baltimore Orioles. @Ken_Rosenthal and @nightengalejr on it.”