Baltimore Orioles Reveal Samuel Basallo News Amid Rays Series

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Amid the chaos, the Orioles have provided a new update on Samuel Basallo.

According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner (via X), Basallo is now set for his rehab assignment tomorrow down in Triple-A Norfolk, per Craig Albernaz.

Kostka reports that Basallo “hit live BP against Felix Bautista in Sarasota today.”

Orioles Inch Closer to Return of Basallo

Basallo has been sitting on the IL since July 22. He is sidelined due to right shoulder inflammation with an undetermined return date.

As of Aug. 14, his injury report states, “Resumed throwing Aug. 7, throwing on back-to-back days from 90 feet. Hit off tee on both Aug. 9 and 10. Hit in batting cage for first time on Aug. 14 at Tropicana Field.”

Basallo’s last game appearance took place on July 19 when Baltimore faced the Houston Astros.

Before his injury occurred, the 22-year-old catcher was slashing .241/.305/.450 with a .755 OPS and 16 homers through 86 games. He’s recorded nine doubles, one triple and 46 RBIs.

This is only his second season playing in the big leagues. He made his debut with the organization in August 2025.

Now having the opportunity to test his shoulder in his upcoming rehab assignment, his recovery timeline should become clearer.