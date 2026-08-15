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Baltimore Orioles Reveal Samuel Basallo News Amid Rays Series

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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo of the Baltimore Orioles is set for his rehab assignment

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Amid the chaos, the Orioles have provided a new update on Samuel Basallo.

According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner (via X), Basallo is now set for his rehab assignment tomorrow down in Triple-A Norfolk, per Craig Albernaz.

Kostka reports that Basallo “hit live BP against Felix Bautista in Sarasota today.”

Orioles Inch Closer to Return of Basallo

Samuel Basallo

GettyBaltimore Orioles’ catcher Samuel Basallo is set for his rehab assignment in Triple-A tomorrow

Basallo has been sitting on the IL since July 22. He is sidelined due to right shoulder inflammation with an undetermined return date.

As of Aug. 14, his injury report states, “Resumed throwing Aug. 7, throwing on back-to-back days from 90 feet. Hit off tee on both Aug. 9 and 10. Hit in batting cage for first time on Aug. 14 at Tropicana Field.”

Basallo’s last game appearance took place on July 19 when Baltimore faced the Houston Astros.

Before his injury occurred, the 22-year-old catcher was slashing .241/.305/.450 with a .755 OPS and 16 homers through 86 games. He’s recorded nine doubles, one triple and 46 RBIs.

This is only his second season playing in the big leagues. He made his debut with the organization in August 2025.

Now having the opportunity to test his shoulder in his upcoming rehab assignment, his recovery timeline should become clearer.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Baltimore Orioles Reveal Samuel Basallo News Amid Rays Series

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