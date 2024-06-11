36-Year-Old OF a ‘Trade Possibility’ for Orioles: Insider

Despite their 43-22 start to 2024, the Baltimore Orioles are canvassing the market for hitting and pitching help. Tommy Pham is the latest name reported to be on the team’s radar.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports that the 36-year-old is a trade possibility for the team.

“They’re (Orioles) also looking to add a right-handed-hitting fourth outfielder type with Tommy Pham of the White Sox being a possibility,” Bowden wrote on June 11.

The league-worst Chicago White Sox are preparing a fire sale of their 17-50 roster.

“The White Sox have no untouchables on their major-league roster,” Bowden reports. “They’re going to have a fire sale and aim to add as many good prospects as they can and make as many trades as possible.”

Pham, an 11-year journeyman in MLB, is batting .280/.331/.402 with a .733 OPS in 2024. He has 3 home runs and 12 RBIs.

Currently doing a stint on the Injured List, Pham will have an opportunity to continue auditioning for prospective suitors when he returns. The MLB trade deadline is July 30.

Pham Would Replace Left-Handed Hitter

Given the context of Bowden’s report, it sounds like Pham would take the roster spot of a left-handed hitter. More specifically, a left-handed hitter in the outfield.

Cedric Mullins immediately comes to mind, as he’s struggled majorly at the plate in 2024.

The veteran centerfielder is batting just .174/.222/310 with a .532 OPS. He has 6 home runs and 22 RBIs on the year.

Mullins recently snapped an eight-game hitless streak on June 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Whether or not that’s enough to keep his roster spot is uncertain.

Kyle Stowers, who’s spent most of the season with the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides, could be a candidate as well. He’s a left-handed hitter and prospect who’s struggled to gain ground in the Orioles’ organization.

Orioles Looking for Bullpen Help

Bowden also mentions that Baltimore is looking for bullpen help.

“The Orioles are focused on improving their bullpen,” Bowden wrote. “But plan on doing it without giving up any of their top four or five prospects.”

According to MLB.com, that list includes Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo, Coby Mayo, Heston Kjerstad, and Enrique Bradfield Jr.

One name Bowden mentions is St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, who could be a “game-changer” for the Orioles.

“In that scenario,” Bowden writes. “Goldschmidt going to the Astros, Mariners or Yankees could make sense, and Helsley heading to the Orioles or Dodgers would be a game changer for either club.”

Helsley has 21 saves in 2024, a career-high.

He’s thrown 31 strikeouts in 28 innings, and has a 2.25 ERA. Bowden previously mentioned Baltimore as a team in play for Helsley in a mailbag column for The Athletic.

“They’ll be able to get a young, everyday position player prospect,” Bowden wrote on May 24. “Or rookie major-league position player who could start now or a middle-of-the-rotation pitching prospect, along with two mid- or lower-level type prospects. Expect the Orioles, Yankees and Dodgers to all be in play here.”

There are a number of pitching prospects in the Orioles’ farm system, and three listed in the team’s top-10 on MLB.com: Chayce McDermott, Cade Povich, and Seth Johnson.

Down the line, there’s also Trace Bright, Luis De Leon, and Jackson Baumeister listed 15th through 18th.

Which of those the Cardinals might be high on, and which of those Baltimore is willing to part with, is unreported.

But it seems clear that general manager Mike Elias is working the phones with less than two months until the trade deadline.