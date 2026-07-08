Blue Jays’ Former Cy Young Named ‘Buy-Low’ Trade Candidate With Deadline Near

“Bieber didn’t make his 2026 season debut until late June, and he has a 9.00 ERA through his first three starts. There’s a chance that any team that trades for the 31-year-old—who is making $16 million after picking up a player option this past winter—doesn’t end up getting much from the veteran righty,” Kelly wrote.

“With that said, the former AL Cy Young Award winner did go 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA after being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians last summer. He then pitched to a 3.86 ERA across 18.2 postseason frames. If healthy, Bieber can help someone as a No. 4 starter.”

What Bieber Can Get Blue Jays In Return

Because Bieber has struggled this season and is just a rental, the Blue Jays probably can’t expect to get a whole lot in return for the former Cy Young winner. He hasn’t pitched well this season and has been struggling with injuries and even had Tommy John surgery in 2024.

However, if he can stay healthy, he can still be somebody that could make a difference for a contender down the stretch. He is a free agent at the end of the year, but a contending team might want some experience in their rotation, as well as somebody who can be trusted to start a postseason game.

There is always time for him to get going again, and perhaps a change of scenery could make a difference as he tries to bounce back in the second half of the season.

But it all depends on if the Blue Jays can get hot and take control of a wild card spot. They’re still in the race, but selling is certainly on the table if they cannot get going soon.

Who Could Be Interested?

There are a lot of contending teams that could use an arm. The Blue Jays themselves have had a lot of pitching injuries, so it might not be a bad idea to hold onto him if they are still in the race.

Teams like the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres and Houston Astros could also use a little rotation help. It all depends on what the standings look like come August 3, but Bieber is an interesting potential trade candidate if Toronto chooses to sell.