Red Sox Reportedly Acquiring Third-Year Infielder in Trade with Athletics

The Boston Red Sox will try to shore up their infield depth, which has been tested due to recent injuries. Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports that the club is working on a trade to acquire Brett Harris from the Athletics.

Harris, 28, was recently designated for assignment by the Athletics on June 27. He owns a career .194/.307/.289 slash in the big leagues. However, he’s hitting reasonably well in Triple-A, with a .336/.441/.537 slash and a 140 wRC+.

By seeking out a trade, the Red Sox are jumping ahead of the waiver wire on Harris. But by making a trade now, they can land the player now and not have to wait until the Athletics put the infielder on outright waivers and try to claim him.

Cotillo adds that Boston will send pitching prospect Ben Hansen in the deal for Harris. Hansen was a 20th-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and he carries a 4.75 ERA with High-A Greenville. The right-hander does not rank in the organization’s Top 30 prospects on MLB.com.

The Red Sox just opened up a 40-man roster spot after designating Tommy Kahnle for assignment. Kahnle was let go following Boston’s 8-1 loss to the Washington Nationals. That spot will go to Harris once the trade is finalized.

Why the Red Sox are Trading for Brett Harris

Brett Harris is primarily a third baseman, but has some utility at other positions. He’s only logged 18 MLB innings at first base and second base with the Athletics.

The Red Sox are currently deploying a starting infield of Caleb Durbin, Tsung-Tse Chang, Anthony Seigler, and Willson Contreras.

Contreras could be facing a suspension after getting ejected as part of a benches-clearing brawl against the Nationals. He threw his helmet toward pitcher Cade Cavalli in the ensuing scuffle. The incident started after Cavalli chirped at Contreras following a strikeout.

Harris gives Boston some first base coverage for when Contreras serves his suspension. Romy Gonzalez and Nate Eaton were other potential options. However, Gonzalez has yet to play an inning on the field this season after just recently returning from left shoulder surgery.

With the Red Sox’s infield depth a bit shaky and a potential suspension situation upcoming, they chose to land someone who can fill in.

Red Sox Infield Situation After Brett Harris Trade

The Red Sox infield has taken a lot of hits over the season. Both starting middle infielders, Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer, are currently on the injured list.

Story underwent sports hernia surgery on May 22 and is currently on the 60-day injured list. He’s not set to return until after the All-Star break at the earliest.

Mayer was recently added to the injured list after developing a stress reaction in his left forearm. The 23-year-old had been battling the injury for a couple of months before it became too much to play through, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

As a result of the injuries, the Red Sox have a starting infield of Tsung-Tse Chang and Anthony Seigler.

Their depth has also taken a hit from injuries. Nick Sogard and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are on the injured list as well. Sogard is set to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday (July 2), per the Boston Herald‘s Gabriella Starr.

Harris is down to his final option year. Since he’s already played 37 games with the Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate, this will be the last season the Red Sox can send him up and down to the minors. As a result of the trade, his option clock with the organization resets.