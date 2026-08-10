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Red Sox’ Adley Rutschman Reveals True Feelings on Trade Ahead of Blue Jays Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 08: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox begin a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Monday, and Adley Rutschman is expected to make the trip.

Rutschman is traveling with Boston to Toronto, though the team isn’t planning a roster move Monday. He’ll work out with the club at Rogers Centre, with activation possible as soon as Tuesday depending on how that session goes.

Rutschman’s Emotional Reaction to the Trade

GettyNew Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman.

Getting traded away from the only organization he’d ever known clearly hit Rutschman hard. His father, Randy, described his son’s reaction upon learning the news, according to the Boston Globe.

“He had to go and cry,” Randy said.

Randy explained the emotion was tied mostly to the teammates Rutschman was leaving behind. It wasn’t resentment toward the move itself. He added that his son’s mindset shifted within a day. Rutschman soon recognized the opportunity in front of him in Boston.

That kind of reaction tracks given everything Rutschman built in Baltimore. He was the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 and developed into a three-time All-Star and Silver Slugger. He became someone the Orioles organization and city had rallied around as their franchise cornerstone.

Rutschman’s Path Back to the Field

Adley Rutschman Orioles Red Sox

GettyAdley Rutschman formerly of the Baltimore Orioles.

Rutschman has been sidelined since July 20 with left wrist inflammation. He recently completed a two-game rehab assignment with Boston’s Triple-A affiliate. He went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBIs, and two walks during that stretch.

Across five major league seasons, all with Baltimore, Rutschman posted a .254/.342/.414 slash line. He added 69 home runs, 277 RBIs, and 16.7 bWAR. That production established him as one of the better all-around catchers in the sport before the trade sent him to Boston.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Adley Rutschman’s tears reflect what leaving Baltimore actually meant to him, not hesitation about his new team. According to his own father, that emotion gave way quickly to genuine excitement about the opportunity waiting in Boston.

He could be active as soon as Tuesday. The next chapter starts almost immediately.

New home, new chapter.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Red Sox’ Adley Rutschman Reveals True Feelings on Trade Ahead of Blue Jays Series

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