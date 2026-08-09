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Boston Red Sox Announce Major Adley Rutschman News Before Blue Jays Series

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Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on from the dugout before playing Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are slated to begin a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Monday.

Ahead of the series, the Boston Red Sox revealed major Adley Rutschman news to reporters.

Red Sox Reveal Major Adley Rutschman Update Before Blue Jays Series

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 18: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles runs to first base during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on July 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

MassLive’s Christopher Smith wrote (X): “Adley Rutschman is traveling with the Red Sox to Toronto but there won’t be a roster move Monday. He’ll have a workout day at Rogers Centre, then they will decide when to activate him.”

MLB.com’s Ian Browne wrote (X): “Adley Rutschman will fly to Toronto with the Red Sox tonight, work out with the team tomorrow and could be active as soon as Tuesday.”

Looking at Red Sox Catcher Adley Rutschman

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 17: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles runs after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on July 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Red Sox acquired Rutschman and catcher Jake Rogers from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson, catcher Carlos Narváez, right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Endyy Azocar and a player to be named later.

Eyanson is MLB Pipeline’s No. 49 overall prospect. Witherspoon ranked as the Red Sox’s No. 4 overall prospect, and Azocar ranked as the organization’s No. 5.

2026 MLB All-Star Game

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles grounds out to the shortstop during the eighth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Rutschman has been on the injured list since July 20 with left wrist inflammation.

He just completed a two-game rehab assignment with Boston’s Triple-A affiliate. The catcher went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two walks during the rehab stint.

2026 MLB All-Star Game

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during the seventh inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Rutschman, the 2019 first overall pick, is a three-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger. He has posted 16.7 bWAR and a .254/.342/.414 slash line with 69 home runs and 277 RBI in five big-league seasons, all with Baltimore.

This season, Rutschman has posted 1.9 bWAR and a .251/.331/.433 slash line with eight home runs and 47 RBI across 67 games.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 06: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Jarren Duran #16 and Ceddanne Rafaela #3 after hitting a walk off RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the thirteenth inning at Fenway Park on August 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with a 64-53 record. They are 1 1/2 games back of the Yankees for the first Wild Card spot and 6 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Boston is coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Athletics at Fenway Park. The team has still been playing well lately, winning eight of its last 10 games.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Major Adley Rutschman News Before Blue Jays Series

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