Boston Red Sox Announce Major Adley Rutschman News Before Blue Jays Series

Looking at Red Sox Catcher Adley Rutschman

The Red Sox acquired Rutschman and catcher Jake Rogers from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson, catcher Carlos Narváez, right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Endyy Azocar and a player to be named later.

Eyanson is MLB Pipeline’s No. 49 overall prospect. Witherspoon ranked as the Red Sox’s No. 4 overall prospect, and Azocar ranked as the organization’s No. 5.

Rutschman has been on the injured list since July 20 with left wrist inflammation.

He just completed a two-game rehab assignment with Boston’s Triple-A affiliate. The catcher went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two walks during the rehab stint.

Rutschman, the 2019 first overall pick, is a three-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger. He has posted 16.7 bWAR and a .254/.342/.414 slash line with 69 home runs and 277 RBI in five big-league seasons, all with Baltimore.

This season, Rutschman has posted 1.9 bWAR and a .251/.331/.433 slash line with eight home runs and 47 RBI across 67 games.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with a 64-53 record. They are 1 1/2 games back of the Yankees for the first Wild Card spot and 6 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Boston is coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Athletics at Fenway Park. The team has still been playing well lately, winning eight of its last 10 games.