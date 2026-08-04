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Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Injury News Before White Sox Series

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New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 11: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after batting against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are slated to begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Before the White Sox series, the Red Sox announced an injury update on catcher Adley Rutschman, whom Boston acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Boston Red Sox Reveal Adley Rutschman Injury Update

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 17: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles runs after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on July 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH wrote on X: “Adley Rutschman is “in the midst of a hitting progression” but still needs to talk to Red Sox med staff for their eval.”

Rutschman has been on the injured list since July 10 due to left wrist inflammation.

Looking at Red Sox Catcher Adley Rutschman

2026 MLB All-Star Game

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles throws the ball during the eighth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

To acquire Rutschman, a three-time All-Star, the Red Sox traded right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, center fielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narváez, right-hander Anthony Eyanson and a player to be named later to the Orioles. Boston also acquired catcher Jake Rogers in the deal.

The Orioles selected Rutschman, 28, with the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft from Oregon State.

Rutschman made his MLB debut with Baltimore in 2022. The catcher is a three-time All-Star (2023, 2024 and 2026) and won the Silver Slugger Award for American League catchers in 2023.

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 17: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles grounds out during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on July 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

In his five seasons in the majors, Rutschman has posted 16.7 bWAR and a .254/.342/.414 slash line with 69 home runs, 122 doubles and 277 RBI.

This year, Rutschman has recorded 1.9 bWAR and a .251/.331/.433 slash line with eight home runs, 19 doubles and 47 RBI.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Interim manager Chad Tracy looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Red Sox had a big trade deadline. In addition to Rutschman, the Red Sox acquired left-hander Erik Miller and minor-league outfielder Carlos Gurierrez for struggling shortstop Marcelo Mayer.

Boston also traded for outfielder Eli White from the Atlanta Braves for minor-league right-hander Tyler Uberstine. Additionally, Boston recently traded left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead. Unfortunately, Mead suffered a left wrist fracture in his first game with Boston.

The Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with a 60-51 record. The club is 5 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. The Red Sox are also just two games behind the New York Yankees for the first American League Wild Card spot.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Injury News Before White Sox Series

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