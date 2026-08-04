BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 11: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after batting against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox Reveal Adley Rutschman Injury Update
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 17: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles runs after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on July 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Rutschman has been on the injured list since July 10 due to left wrist inflammation.
To acquire Rutschman, a three-time All-Star, the Red Sox traded right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, center fielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narváez, right-hander Anthony Eyanson and a player to be named later to the Orioles. Boston also acquired catcher Jake Rogers in the deal.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Update Before White Sox Series