Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Update Before White Sox Series

The Boston Red Sox are slated to begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Before the White Sox series, the Red Sox announced an injury update on catcher Adley Rutschman, whom Boston acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Boston Red Sox Reveal Adley Rutschman Injury Update

Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH wrote on X: “Adley Rutschman is “in the midst of a hitting progression” but still needs to talk to Red Sox med staff for their eval.”

Rutschman has been on the injured list since July 10 due to left wrist inflammation.

To acquire Rutschman, a three-time All-Star, the Red Sox traded right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, center fielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narváez, right-hander Anthony Eyanson and a player to be named later to the Orioles. Boston also acquired catcher Jake Rogers in the deal.