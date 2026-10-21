Red Sox Have a 107-K Bullpen Option With One Important Question

The Boston Red Sox could land an impressive bullpen upgrade by shopping near the top of the relief market.

Adrian Morejon offers a clear example. The San Diego Padres left-hander is approaching free agency after another productive season, making him worth evaluating alongside Boston’s other offseason needs.

According to Baseball Savant, Morejon finished 2026 with a 2.83 ERA, 107 strikeouts, and a 1.08 WHIP in 86 innings. He appeared in 76 games and is 27 years old.

Those numbers create an appealing possibility. They do not establish a Red Sox pursuit. This is a Boston roster-fit evaluation, with no negotiations confirmed by the sources reviewed. The question is whether adding his particular strengths would justify the eventual investment.

Morejon Could Expand Boston’s Late-Inning Choices

The strongest argument begins with the combination of strikeouts and workload. Morejon averaged more than one inning per appearance, though that doesn’t mean every outing followed the same pattern.

A reliever who can handle key outs before the ninth inning gives a manager more flexibility when a starter leaves early, or the opposing lineup presents a difficult matchup.

Boston should examine how frequently Morejon worked multiple innings, how he recovered between appearances, and how his results changed against right-handed hitters. Being left-handed is useful only when the full assignment suits the pitcher.

His record also spans multiple seasons. Baseball Savant lists a 2.83 ERA in 2024 and a 2.08 ERA in 2025. That gives interested clubs several recent seasons to study while judging the durability of the improvement.

That review should include inherited runners, availability on consecutive days, and matchups against the strongest hitters. Those details would help Boston identify the specific outs it would be purchasing before making a major financial commitment.

The market conversation is already active. SNY published a Morejon fit analysis for the Mets on Wednesday. That shows current offseason attention, not confirmation of an offer from either club.

The Red Sox Must Weigh the Upgrade Against Their Offense

The difficult part is deciding how this opportunity fits the entire winter.

Boston needs more power, and a bullpen investment would have to coexist with that work. The relevant comparison is what the Red Sox could accomplish elsewhere with the same financial commitment.

That does not make relief pitching a secondary concern in every situation. A team can lose important games because its lineup stalls or because it cannot protect a narrow lead. Both sides deserve an honest assessment.

The Red Sox should define Morejon’s intended role before deciding how much to spend. They should also compare him with cheaper options and pitchers they already control.

If his price leaves room for a meaningful offensive upgrade, he becomes a more attractive fit. If the bidding requires sacrificing a more urgent improvement, Boston would have a reason to step back. His production deserves attention; the complete offseason plan should determine the response.