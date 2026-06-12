BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 03: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Duran has been moved down to the 5th spot in the lineup on Friday.
He had been the team’s leadoff hitter for over a month.
Right now, the 2024 MLB All-Star is batting .210 with 52 hits, 10 home runs, 34 RBI’s, 33 runs and 11 stolen bases in 61 games.
GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox singles during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.
Duran was picked in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Red Sox.
Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup
GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 31, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.They are coming off a 7-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.Jarren Duran finished withBoston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran DecisionFor Friday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 6/12 […]
Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision Before Rangers Series