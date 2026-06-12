Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision Before Rangers Series

On Friday night, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

They are coming off a 7-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

Jarren Duran finished with

Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision

For Friday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 6/12 M. Gasper DH C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B J. Duran LF C. Durbin 3B I. Kiner-Falefa 2B M. Mayer SS C. Wong C S. Gray SP”

Duran has been moved down to the 5th spot in the lineup on Friday.

He had been the team’s leadoff hitter for over a month.

Right now, the 2024 MLB All-Star is batting .210 with 52 hits, 10 home runs, 34 RBI’s, 33 runs and 11 stolen bases in 61 games.

Duran was picked in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Red Sox.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup