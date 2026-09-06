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Boston Red Sox Announce Official Ceddanne Rafaela News Before Orioles Series Finale

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

After missing three straight games with a sore right quad, star Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela has officially been placed on the injured list ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Via the Red Sox on X: The #RedSox today placed OF Ceddanne Rafaela on the 10-Day Injured List (retroactive to September 3) with a right quadriceps strain. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF/OF Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester.

Boston Red Sox Place Ceddanne Rafaela on IL Before Orioles Game

Athletics v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 8: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout after flying out during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on August 8, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Rafaela can return in roughly a week since the IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 3.

Eli White has been playing center field for Boston during Rafaela’s absence.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox runs to third base while plating the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Benjamin B. Braun/Getty Images)

Losing Rafaela, 25, is a huge blow for the Red Sox, as the center fielder ranks second on the team in bWAR (5.4) behind Wilyer Abreu (5.5).

This season, Rafaela has slashed .282/.317/.443 with 16 home runs, 32 doubles, three triples, 70 RBI and 17 stolen bases over 135 games. He represented Boston in this year’s All-Star Game.

Looking at Ceddanne Rafaela’s Career

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Rafaela made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2023. He appeared in just 28 games during his firs big-league season.

Since then, Rafaela has posted 13.3 bWAR and a .158/.295/.414 slash line with 49 home runs and 213 RBI.

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases on a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

In addition to outfield, Rafaela has played shortstop and second base during his big-league career.

This season, Rafaela has been Boston’s primary center fielder.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 04: (L-R) Adley Rutschman #31 and Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate after a 1-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 04, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Red Sox are in the middle of a four-game series with the Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox won the first three games of the series. The finale is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 04: Mickey Gasper #30 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Adley Rutschman #31 after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 04, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Boston is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The club has the second American League Wild Card spot with a 78-65 record.

After the Orioles series, the Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Official Ceddanne Rafaela News Before Orioles Series Finale

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