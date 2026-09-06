Boston Red Sox Announce Official Ceddanne Rafaela News Before Orioles Series Finale

After missing three straight games with a sore right quad, star Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela has officially been placed on the injured list ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Via the Red Sox on X: The #RedSox today placed OF Ceddanne Rafaela on the 10-Day Injured List (retroactive to September 3) with a right quadriceps strain. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF/OF Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester.

Boston Red Sox Place Ceddanne Rafaela on IL Before Orioles Game

Rafaela can return in roughly a week since the IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 3.

Eli White has been playing center field for Boston during Rafaela’s absence.

Losing Rafaela, 25, is a huge blow for the Red Sox, as the center fielder ranks second on the team in bWAR (5.4) behind Wilyer Abreu (5.5).

This season, Rafaela has slashed .282/.317/.443 with 16 home runs, 32 doubles, three triples, 70 RBI and 17 stolen bases over 135 games. He represented Boston in this year’s All-Star Game.

Looking at Ceddanne Rafaela’s Career

Rafaela made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2023. He appeared in just 28 games during his firs big-league season.

Since then, Rafaela has posted 13.3 bWAR and a .158/.295/.414 slash line with 49 home runs and 213 RBI.

In addition to outfield, Rafaela has played shortstop and second base during his big-league career.

This season, Rafaela has been Boston’s primary center fielder.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are in the middle of a four-game series with the Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox won the first three games of the series. The finale is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Boston is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The club has the second American League Wild Card spot with a 78-65 record.

After the Orioles series, the Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon.