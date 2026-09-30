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Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update After Early Exit From Yankees Game

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Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 23: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox stands on deck in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy removed star designated hitter Roman Anthony for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of AL Wild Card Game 1 against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Anthony went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before being pulled. The Yankees led 2-0 when Anthony exited.

Update: Yankees won 9-0

Roman Anthony Exits Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game Early: Latest Updates

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 9: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 9, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Natalie Reid/Getty Images)

It’s currently unclear why Anthony left the game. The NBC broadcast speculated that he reaggravated his wrist/hand injury, which kept him sidelined from early May until late August this season.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the situation.

Update: 

Tim Healey of the Boston Globe wrote on X:

Roman Anthony update: His right hand was “uncomfortable” and “flared” on a check swing, Chad Tracy said.

That’s the same hand that sidelined him most of the season.

Looking at Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 18: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Anthony hit .229/.353/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games this year before landing on the IL with a right wrist sprain and a partial tear of a tendon connected to his ring finger.

The Red Sox activated Anthony from the IL on Aug. 30. He slashed .262/.321/.476 with four home runs and 10 RBI over 25 games after returning from the IL.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox gestures to the Red Sox dugout following his first inning ground rule double against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Last year, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 71 games as a rookie.

He played for Team USA during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Anthony went 7-for-25 with two home runs and seven RBI in the tournament.

Looking at the Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 27: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field on September 27, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Red Sox are the No. 5 seed in the American League.

They finished the regular season with an 87-75 record, good enough to earn them the second AL Wild Card spot.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox warms up during batting practice prior to game one against the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The winner of the Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Series will play the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64) in the American League Division Series.

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series between Boston and New York is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Game 3 (if necessary) will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update After Early Exit From Yankees Game

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