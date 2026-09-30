Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update After Early Exit From Yankees Game

Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy removed star designated hitter Roman Anthony for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of AL Wild Card Game 1 against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Anthony went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before being pulled. The Yankees led 2-0 when Anthony exited.

Update: Yankees won 9-0

Roman Anthony Exits Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game Early: Latest Updates

It’s currently unclear why Anthony left the game. The NBC broadcast speculated that he reaggravated his wrist/hand injury, which kept him sidelined from early May until late August this season.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the situation.

Update:

Tim Healey of the Boston Globe wrote on X:

Roman Anthony update: His right hand was “uncomfortable” and “flared” on a check swing, Chad Tracy said.

That’s the same hand that sidelined him most of the season.

Looking at Roman Anthony

Anthony hit .229/.353/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games this year before landing on the IL with a right wrist sprain and a partial tear of a tendon connected to his ring finger.

The Red Sox activated Anthony from the IL on Aug. 30. He slashed .262/.321/.476 with four home runs and 10 RBI over 25 games after returning from the IL.

Last year, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 71 games as a rookie.

He played for Team USA during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Anthony went 7-for-25 with two home runs and seven RBI in the tournament.

Looking at the Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are the No. 5 seed in the American League.

They finished the regular season with an 87-75 record, good enough to earn them the second AL Wild Card spot.

The winner of the Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Series will play the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64) in the American League Division Series.

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series between Boston and New York is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Game 3 (if necessary) will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday.