Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update After Early Exit From Yankees Game

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 23: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox stands on deck in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
Anthony hit .229/.353/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games this year before landing on the IL with a right wrist sprain and a partial tear of a tendon connected to his ring finger.
The Red Sox activated Anthony from the IL on Aug. 30. He slashed .262/.321/.476 with four home runs and 10 RBI over 25 games after returning from the IL.
Last year, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 71 games as a rookie.
He played for Team USA during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Anthony went 7-for-25 with two home runs and seven RBI in the tournament.
Looking at the Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox are the No. 5 seed in the American League.
They finished the regular season with an 87-75 record, good enough to earn them the second AL Wild Card spot.
The winner of the Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Series will play the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64) in the American League Division Series.
Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series between Boston and New York is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Game 3 (if necessary) will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Boston Red Sox announced an update on star Roman Anthony, who exited Tuesday's Wild Card Game against the Yankees in the sixth inning.
Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update After Early Exit From Yankees Game