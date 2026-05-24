Boston Red Sox Announce Roster News Before Twins Series Finale

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

They have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Most recently, the Red Sox lost Saturday’s game by a score of 4-2.

Boston Red Sox Announce Roster News

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Red Sox announced that they had made a roster move.

The Red Sox wrote (via X): “The #RedSox today reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned LHP Tyler Samaniego to Triple-A Worcester following last night’s game.”

Looking At Coulombe

Coulombe was picked in the 25th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He is in his first season with the Red Sox.

The 36-year-old has also had stints with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics over 12 seasons.

Right now, Coulombe is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in 12 games this year.

Looking At Samaniego

Samaniego was picked in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his rookie season.

Right now, the 27-year-old is 0-2 with a 1.04 ERA in 18 games.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have gotten off to a very slow start to the 2026 season.

They are currently 22-29 in 51 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League East.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 5-5 (and they are 8-16 in 24 games at home).

Underdog MLB wrote: “Red Sox 5/24 J. Duran LF C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B M. Yoshida DH N. Sogard 2B C. Narváez C M. Mayer SS C. Durbin 3B S. Gray SP”

Following the Twins, the Red Sox will host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.