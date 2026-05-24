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Boston Red Sox Announce Roster News Before Twins Series Finale

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

They have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Most recently, the Red Sox lost Saturday’s game by a score of 4-2.

Boston Red Sox Announce Roster News

GettyInterim Manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox, left and Interim Third Base Coach Chad Epperson #81 look out over the field before their game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Red Sox announced that they had made a roster move.

The Red Sox wrote (via X): “The #RedSox today reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned LHP Tyler Samaniego to Triple-A Worcester following last night’s game.”

Looking At Coulombe

GettyDanny Coulombe #67 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Coulombe was picked in the 25th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He is in his first season with the Red Sox.

The 36-year-old has also had stints with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics over 12 seasons.

Right now, Coulombe is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in 12 games this year.

Looking At Samaniego

GettyTyler Samaniego #78 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Samaniego was picked in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his rookie season.

Right now, the 27-year-old is 0-2 with a 1.04 ERA in 18 games.

Red Sox Right Now

GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on July 08, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox have gotten off to a very slow start to the 2026 season.

They are currently 22-29 in 51 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League East.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 5-5 (and they are 8-16 in 24 games at home).

Underdog MLB wrote: “Red Sox 5/24 J. Duran LF C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B M. Yoshida DH N. Sogard 2B C. Narváez C M. Mayer SS C. Durbin 3B S. Gray SP”

Following the Twins, the Red Sox will host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Announce Roster News Before Twins Series Finale

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