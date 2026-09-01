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Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Roman Anthony Decision During Mariners Series

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 15: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox takes an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on April 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 9-8 win on Monday.

Roman Anthony (who was the DH) finished with two hits, one walk and two runs.

Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Decision

GettyRoman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after scoring during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on August 31, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

For Tuesday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Red Sox 9/1 R. Anthony RF M. Gasper 1B C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu DH N. Sogard 2B C. Durbin 3B J. Duran LF T. Story SS C. Wong C J. Paez SP”

Anthony (who is leading off) is starting in right field.

This will be his first time back in the field since returning from injury on Sunday.

Right now, the 22-year-old is batting .248 with 29 hits, one home run, five RBIs, 14 runs and two stolen bases in 32 games.

GettyRoman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox gestures to the Red Sox dugout following his first inning ground rule double against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

Anthony is in the middle of his second season in the MLB (all with the Red Sox).

He was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyTrevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on August 31, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 75-63 record in 138 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 35-32 in 67 games at Fenway Park).

Following two more games with the Mariners, the Red Sox will head on the road to visit Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Looking At The Mariners Right Now

GettyRandy Arozarena #56 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two run RBI single during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 31, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

As for the Mariners, they are the third-place team in the American League West with a 64-74 record in 138 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 27-43 in 70 games on the road).

Following the Red Sox, the Mariners will return home to host the Athletics on Thursday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Roman Anthony Decision During Mariners Series

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