SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Curtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
According to the site, he could still return during the 2026 MLB playoffs.
The good news is there does not appear to be any setback at this time.
Before getting hurt, Mead had been in the middle of his best season at the MLB level.
He is batting .253 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs in only 88 games.
Looking At Mead
Mead is in the middle of his 4th season at the MLB level.
He had spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Following the Rays, Mead had quick stints with the Chicago White Sox (and Nationals).
MLB.com wrote (on July 26): “Boston Red Sox traded LHP Connelly Early to Washington Nationals for 3B Curtis Mead.”
Getting Mead back in action would be a huge boost for Boston.
Looking At The Red Sox
The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with an 84-71 record in 155 games.
They have lost six out of their last ten games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.Most recently, the Red Sox lost by a score of 2-1 on Saturday.Boston Red Sox Announced Curtis Mead UpdateDuring their series with the […]
Boston Red Sox Announced Curtis Mead Update During Rays Series