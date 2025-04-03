Red Sox Lock in Another Prospect Through the End of the Decade

Another dynamic Boston Red Sox player has committed to the club just two days after ace Garrett Crochet signed a long-term extension.

The team agreed to a contract extension with second baseman Kristian Campbell Wednesday, securing the former fourth-round pick through the 2030 season with a deal that includes a pair of club options. The contract is worth $60 million guaranteed over six years, with Boston holding options for the 2031 and 2032 seasons that could push the total value of the deal to $100 million if exercised.

Campbell, 22, was drafted out of Georgia Tech in 2023 and has quickly moved up Boston’s prospect ranks. In 2024, his bat was one of the best in the minor leagues. He excelled in three levels of the Red Sox system, finishing in Triple-A Worcester with a .330/.439/.558 line, 20 home runs, and 24 stolen bases.

Red Sox’ Vision Coming to Fruition

While he’s expected to be entrenched at second base for the duration of the deal, Campbell has shown enough athleticism to handle multiple outfield spots, including center field. His versatility and ability to get on base make him a fit for the style of player the Red Sox have prioritized under Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.

The deal is just another chapter in Boston’s ongoing effort to lock in young talent early and build a more sustainable foundation. Outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela and pitcher Bryan Bello agreed to long-term contract extensions with the team last spring. For years, the team has been clear about its desire to shift toward player development and internal solutions versus high-priced free agents. They’ve stuck to the philosophy despite several mediocre seasons that have resulted in a three-year postseason drought.

“Everything that’s happened is life-changing,” Campbell told the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “We’re building something really good,” said Campbell. “We have a lot of great players locked down. Going in the right direction, for sure. We’ve got a lot of great players out here and a lot of great talent [coming]. We’re going to be good.”