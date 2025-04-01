Hi, Subscriber

Red Sox Sign Starter Garrett Crochet to Massive Contract Just Days After Pausing Talks

  • 8 Shares
  • Updated
Getty Images

Left-handed starter Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract extension on Monday, surprisingly just four days after agreeing to pause contract talks for the rest of the 2025 season.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported Tuesday that “there was enough progress toward a deal that the pitcher and his representatives kept the door open, resulting in the agreement in the first week of the season.”

The contract gives the 25-year-old Crochet the option to walk away after the 2030 season, with no deferred payments involved. If he decides to exercise that opt-out, he’d be passing on about $30 million and heading into free agency just ahead of his age-31 campaign.

The Red Sox landed their number one starter in a trade that sent four prospects to the Chicago White Sox, headlined by top talents Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery. It was a bold move, especially considering the 6’6″ southpaw hadn’t made a single big-league start before 2024 and was only two years away from free agency at the time.

However, there was a rumor that Crochet and his team had reasonable expectations for the extension before he left the White Sox, with MLB Trade Rumors citing Tyler Glasnow’s $136.5 million contract from the Dodgers as a benchmark.

“His ability, his stuff, is just so good,” Boston general manager Craig Breslow told the Boston Globe this spring. “I think there’s strong reason to believe that, because he just recently made the transition back to a starter, that he’s still got development in front of him, and he’s still got additional upside.”

No ‘No-Trade’ Clause, Other Wrinkles

Per Ian Browne of MLB.com, Crochet’s new deal has some interesting wrinkles. The agreement features up to $2 million annually in performance escalators from 2027 through 2031, tied directly to how he fares in Cy Young Award voting.

The contract does not include a no-trade clause, but Crochet is protected financially with a $2 million assignment bonus if he’s dealt at any point during the life of the agreement. As Browne points out, the contract now stands as the richest ever signed by a pitcher with just over four years of service time.

Crochet will take the mound for his second regular season start in a Red Sox uniform Wednesday night in Baltimore.

Jay Pritchard covers the Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball and sports media for Heavy.com. More about Jay Pritchard

Read More

Boston Red Sox Players

Wilyer Abreu's headshot W. Abreu
Brayan Bello's headshot B. Bello
Brennan Bernardino's headshot B. Bernardino
Alexander Bregman's headshot A. Bregman
Walker Buehler's headshot W. Buehler
Kristian Campbell's headshot K. Campbell
Isaiah Campbell's headshot I. Campbell
Triston Casas's headshot T. Casas
Albertin Chapman's headshot A. Chapman
Kutter Crawford's headshot K. Crawford
Cooper Criswell's headshot C. Criswell
Garrett Crochet's headshot G. Crochet
Robert Dalbec's headshot B. Dalbec
Rafael Devers's headshot R. Devers
Hunter Dobbins's headshot H. Dobbins
Jarren Duran's headshot J. Duran
Richard Fitts's headshot R. Fitts
Michael Fulmer's headshot M. Fulmer
Jhostynxon Garcia's headshot J. Garcia
Lucas Giolito's headshot L. Giolito
Roman González's headshot R. González
Vaughn Grissom's headshot V. Grissom
Luis Guerrero's headshot L. Guerrero
David Hamilton's headshot D. Hamilton
Liam Hendriks's headshot L. Hendriks
Tanner Houck's headshot T. Houck
Joe Jacques's headshot J. Jacques
Zachery Kelly's headshot Z. Kelly
Bryan Mata's headshot B. Mata
Reese McGuire's headshot R. McGuire
Wyatt Mills's headshot W. Mills
Jovani Moran's headshot J. Moran
Christopher Murphy's headshot C. Murphy
Carlos Narvaez's headshot C. Narváez
James Paxton's headshot J. Paxton
Zach Penrod's headshot Z. Penrod
Luis Perales's headshot L. Perales
Charles Priester's headshot Q. Priester
Ceddanne Rafaela's headshot C. Rafaela
Robert Refsnyder's headshot R. Refsnyder
Pablo Reyes's headshot P. Reyes
Blake Sabol's headshot B. Sabol
Patrick Sandoval's headshot P. Sandoval
Justin Slaten's headshot J. Slaten
Nicholas Sogard's headshot N. Sogard
Noah Song's headshot N. Song
Trevor Story's headshot T. Story
Trayce Thompson's headshot T. Thompson
Naoyuki Uwasawa's headshot N. Uwasawa
Brandon Walter's headshot B. Walter
Gregory Weissert's headshot G. Weissert
Garrett Whitlock's headshot G. Whitlock
Justin Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Joshua Winckowski's headshot J. Winckowski
Connor Wong's headshot C. Wong
Masataka Yoshida's headshot M. Yoshida

Comments

Red Sox Sign Starter Garrett Crochet to Massive Contract Just Days After Pausing Talks

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x