Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Trevor Story News Before Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Red Sox revealed news on Roman Anthony and Trevor Story. Both stars are on the injured list and began rehab assignments earlier this month.

Boston Red Sox Reveal Roman Anthony, Trevor Story News Ahead of Yankees Series

Via Worcester T&G Sports’ Tommy Cassell on X: All three Red Sox rehabbers are in the WooSox lineup again today and hitting in the top three spots in the AAA batting order: 1) Roman Anthony (LF) 2) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (3B) 3) Trevor Story (DH)

Just because Anthony and Story are in Worcester’s lineup today doesn’t mean they won’t return to the big-league squad this weekend.

Boston is off today before beginning its three-game series against New York in the Bronx. It’s possible Anthony and Story will catch a flight to New York Friday morning.

Looking at Boston Red Sox OF Roman Anthony

Anthony began a rehab assignment on Aug. 18. He has been on the IL since May 7 due to a right wrist sprain.

Anthony went 3-for-11 with a home run, a double, two walks and three RBI for Double-A Portland before his rehab assignment got moved up to Triple-A.

In two games with Triple-A Worcester this season, Anthony went 2-for-8 with one home run, three RBI and one walk.

The 22-year-old outfielder slashed .229/.354/.321 with one home run and five RBI across 30 games with Boston this year before landing on the IL.

Last year, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 71 games as a rookie.

Looking at Boston Red Sox SS Trevor Story

Story has been on the IL since May 16 with a sports hernia.

The Red Sox sent Story on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 16.

The shortstop has gone 4-for-29 with four singles, one walk and two RBI since beginning the assignment.

Before landing on the IL, Story slashed .206/.244/.303 with three home runs and 19 RBI over 41 games with the Red Sox this year.

The veteran shortstop has a career .262/.325/.483 slash line with 207 homers and 655 RBI over 1,106 MLB games between the Red Sox and Colorado Rockies.