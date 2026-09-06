Red Sox Closer Aroldis Chapman Achieves Significant Career Milestone During Orioles Game

The 2026 season has been a year of milestones for Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman. In the Red Sox’s 3-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles, which secured a four-game sweep, he recorded his 400th career save.

Chapman achieved the feat in the most fitting way possible. He blew a 101 MPH heater past Orioles infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand, striking him out to punctuate a dominant four-game sweep.

Red Sox’s Aroldis Chapman Picks Up Another Career Milestone in 2026

Aroldis Chapman became just the ninth reliever in MLB history to record 400 saves. Kenley Jansen (493) and Craig Kimbrel (441) are the only other active pitchers with that many saves.

That mark is just another feather in Chapman’s cap, as the flamethrowing lefty’s career will be honored in Cooperstown. He already broke the MLB record for strikeouts by a reliever earlier this season, a mark that may never be broken.

Chapman also secured the ninth All-Star selection of his career. In 2026, he’s pitched to a 2.03 ERA and 33 saves over 50 appearances. He should be in the running for his third Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award.

Aroldis Chapman’s Future With the Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman’s future with the Red Sox is already certain, as he triggered a vesting option for 2027. He’s under contract for $13 million for next season, which is a bargain for a reliever of his caliber.

Assuming the Red Sox stay competitive, that should give plenty of opportunities for Chapman to record saves. Depending on how well the 2027 season goes for Boston, the left-hander could pass Billy Wagner, Francisco Rodriguez, John Franco, and Craig Kimbrel on the MLB all-time saves leaderboard.