Red Sox Shut Down Latest Aroldis Chapman Trade Rumor Amid 15-Game Win Streak

The latest trade rumor surrounding the Boston Red Sox involves closer Aroldis Chapman. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo quickly shot down the latest rumor involving Chapman and the White Sox, using the term “warp speed” for dramatic effect.

However, all trade rumors involving Chapman are likely in the rearview mirror now. The Red Sox have stormed back into contention thanks to a 15-game win streak. They now sit in pole position for the American League’s final Wild Card spot at 52-48. As a result, they’re more likely to make additions to their roster than subtractions.

Boston could have potentially gotten a nice haul had they dealt Chapman at the deadline. The 38-year-old left-hander has a vesting option for 2027, in which he’s 7.1 innings away from triggering.

But considering the Red Sox have rewritten the narrative of their 2026 season, it’s unlikely they’ll deal the nine-time All-Star. Instead, they’ll want him anchoring the ninth inning as they attempt to reach the postseason for the second straight year.

Aroldis Chapman Rumors Circulate in Chicago

This rumor started when George Ofman, a former journalist and Chicago-area radio host, reported that the Chicago White Sox were close to acquiring Aroldis Chapman. Ofman did not report any potential terms of a potential return to the Red Sox.

James Fox of the Future Sox podcast corroborated the report. Fox adds that the White Sox would’ve taken on the majority of Chapman’s contract.

Assuming the vesting option gets triggered, the Red Sox still owe Chapman $17.3 million through the 2027 season. That is a bargain rate for a closer of his caliber, as Devin Williams and Edwin Diaz landed deals north of $50 million in the offseason.

However, it’s unlikely that Boston revisits any Chapman trade discussions during the season. Instead, Boston is more likely to fortify the bridge to their All-Star closer ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.