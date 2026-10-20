Red Sox Could Revisit a Quiet Roster Spot With This Playoff Veteran

The Boston Red Sox will spend plenty of time discussing the middle of their lineup this winter. Their second catcher deserves a look, too.

Austin Hedges could be competition for that spot as he approaches free agency with the Cleveland Guardians.

Red Sox On SI included Hedges among postseason players Boston should consider. That is an analyst’s proposed fit, not a report on negotiations or a decision to replace Connor Wong.

The distinction is important because the Red Sox already have a backup catcher. Any addition would have to improve the job Boston needs filled, not just bring another recognizable veteran into camp. Hedges’ recent offense gives the front office something worth comparing.

The Offensive Comparison Is Worth Making Carefully

Hedges hit .247/.325/.377 with six home runs in 78 games during 2026, according to Baseball-Reference. Wong produced a .233/.308/.348 slash line with four home runs in 77 games, according to Boston’s season record.

Those figures give Hedges the stronger recent offensive line. They do not establish that he would necessarily be the better hitter next season.

His career slash line is .190/.251/.318, a reminder that one improved season shouldn’t erase a much longer record. Boston needs to decide how much of the change it believes will last.

The club should also evaluate the catching responsibilities separately. Receiving, throwing, preparation, and working with the staff can matter substantially in a role that does not promise everyday at-bats.

Playing time complicates the comparison, too. Backup catchers can face different opponents and play irregular schedules, so Boston should weigh the quality of their appearances alongside the totals before treating a small statistical edge as decisive.

A modest offensive difference becomes more interesting if the rest of the evaluation points in the same direction. Without that support, the latest batting line doesn’t make a complete case for a change.

Boston Needs Competition That Fits the Larger Plan

The practical question is what Hedges would cost and what role he would accept.

The Red Sox should compare the total commitment with keeping Wong, including how much playing time either catcher would receive behind Adley Rutschman. A backup addition makes the most sense when it strengthens coverage without interfering with the everyday plan.

There is no need to make this a referendum on Wong. Boston can evaluate an available alternative while recognizing that familiarity with the pitching staff has its own value.

The same caution applies to postseason visibility. Playing deep into October can make a veteran more noticeable, but it does not automatically make him the best option for another organization.

That leaves room for a sensible depth move, but only after the Red Sox have established that it improves them.

Hedges belongs on an evaluation list because the role is identifiable and his latest season supplies a reasonable comparison. Whether he belongs on the roster depends on the complete catching assessment, the contract, and Boston’s priorities elsewhere.