Red Sox Could Chase October’s Breakout Star, but There’s a Catch

The Boston Red Sox should have a reason to watch Jake Bauers beyond his next World Series at-bat.

The Milwaukee Brewers slugger has become one of October’s biggest stories. However, Boston’s best argument starts with the season he delivered before the postseason spotlight arrived.

Red Sox On SI identified Bauers as a potential offseason fit. That is a recommendation, rather than evidence that the Red Sox have started pursuing him.

His numbers explain the interest. Baseball Savant’s season record shows a .266/.389/.484 slash line with 26 home runs in 578 plate appearances. For a Boston lineup seeking more impact, the ability to reach base alongside that power deserves attention.

Bauers’ Appeal Goes Beyond His October Highlight Reel

Bauers drew 94 walks during the regular season. That’s about 16.3% of his plate appearances, giving his offensive profile more than just home runs.

A hitter who extends innings can help teammates get better scoring opportunities. That matters when evaluating whether an addition could improve an entire lineup instead of simply supplying a memorable highlight.

Boston should still test whether that performance is sustainable. Bauers’ career record includes a .223/.326/.391 slash line, making 2026 a substantial step above his overall track record.

A breakout can reflect a meaningful adjustment. It can also become expensive when a team pays as though the strongest season is the only plausible outcome.

The walks also require context. Opponents, lineup position, and a hitter’s willingness to attack can influence those opportunities. Boston should examine whether his approach changed, rather than assuming the total alone describes a repeatable skill against all opposing pitchers.

The right questions concern his swing decisions, contact quality, and performance against different pitching styles. Those details would help determine how aggressively the Red Sox should value the improvement.

Boston Would Need to Solve the Playing-Time Puzzle

The other complication is where the at-bats would come from.

Boston already has Willson Contreras at first base and several players who could benefit from designated hitter opportunities. Adding another bat would require an actual plan for distributing those appearances.

That does not eliminate Bauers as an option. It means the team should evaluate a signing alongside the rest of the offseason, including any trades or changes in how it uses existing players.

The Red Sox should also avoid assuming a player outside the most famous free-agent tier will necessarily come cheaply. His eventual market will determine whether the potential value survives the bidding.

A better outcome would be a deliberate addition whose role is clear from the start, with enough opportunity to justify the money.

For now, Bauers belongs in Boston’s research, with his regular-season improvement carrying more weight than postseason excitement. If the contract and roster fit line up, he could offer a useful combination of patience and power. Without that alignment, October’s compelling story wouldn’t justify the investment.